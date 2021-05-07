Corrugated Packaging Market Unit Sales to Witness heightened Growth in the Near Future

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services). The global corrugated packaging market has been estimated to be valued around at US$ 168.09 Bn by 2018 end, which is presumed to expand promisingly over the projection period 2018-2026, at 5.8% CAGR.

Food & beverages remain top consumer; manufacturers to encounter with highest opportunities in Ecommerce sector

On the basis of application, corrugated packaging will continue to gain traction in food & beverages, electrical & electronics, home care products, personal care products, Ecommerce, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and other sectors. While the food and beverages sector is expected to be the largest consumer of corrugated packaging throughout the forecast period, Ecommerce has been recognized as the most opportunistic application area for stakeholders in the corrugated packaging industry. The electrical and electronics end use segment is expected to witness a considerable growth in the forecast period, owing to the increasing shipments of consumer electronics products, including tablet, smartphone, laptop, and flat screen television, especially in the emerging Asian markets.

Increasing preference for sustainable packaging solutions among manufacturers elevates global corrugated market scenario through 2026

Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

Growing convenience food sales, coupled with flourishing Ecommerce business, push developing markets in APAC

As indicated by regional analysis of global market for corrugated packaging, APAC is estimated to account for the highest revenue share, followed by North America. Over the past few decades, Asia Pacific has been the largest producer as well as consumer of corrugated packaging, which is believed to continue over the forecast period. Booming sales of processed foods and beverages especially in developing countries, including India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, account for robust growth of APAC market. In addition, bolstering expansion of the Ecommerce business within emerging Asian economies is expected to elevate the demand for corrugated packaging demand through the projection period. As far as developed markets are concerned, increasingly strict regulations regarding non-biodegradable materials will continue to drive markets in North America and Europe in upcoming years.

As per the segmental insights resulted from research, single wall board will reportedly take over single face board, and double and triple wall board in terms of materials; whereas boxes are anticipated to lead by packaging type, with more than 80% share of the total market revenue in near future. Other types of packaging include trays, crates, pallets, and octabins.

