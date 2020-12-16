Corrugated Packaging Market 2020 Key Ways, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

The global corrugated packaging market is expected to reach US$ 357.6 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Corrugated packaging has long been a major packaging choice in supply-chains, highly preferred by manufacturers, shippers and retailers, owing to its lightweight and low cost with high-performance product protection and dependable strength-to-weight ratios. Moreover, e-tailers and retailers are continuously focusing on improving their delivery performance.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Corrugated Packaging market International Paper Company, West Rock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Nefab Group, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Packaging Corporation of America, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC…..

E-commerce sector introduced a concept of fit-to-product packaging and a concept of box-on-demand packaging. The demand for fit-to-product type corrugated packaging is majorly driven by the e-commerce sellers. The e-commerce service providers can choose the right-sized box so that the packaging would perfectly fit the product, enhanced consumer appeal and appearance of product, and also, it saves packaging material. These factors are likely to increase demand for corrugated packaging during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, economies such as China, South Korea, and India are expected to exhibit significant growth in the corrugated packaging market over the forecast period, owing to exponential growth of logistics and transportation, majorly driven by the e-commerce industry.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Board Style: Single Face Single Wall Double Wall Triple Wall

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By Product Type: Slotted Boxes Telescope Boxes Rigid Boxes Folder Boxes Boxes Crates Octabins Pallets Others

Global Corrugated Packaging Market, By End Use: Electronics and Electrical Home care products Food and Beverage Personal Care Products Transportation and logistics Healthcare Others



