Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global corrugated boxes market reached a value of US$ 189.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit steady growth 2021-2026.

Corrugated boxes refer to a type of packaging material made up of corrugated paperboard. They are highly durable, light-weight, flexible, crush-resistant, cost-effective and can withstand pressure, unlike cardboard boxes. They offer convenience, product safety and are easy to handle during packaging, loading and unloading. Nowadays, as consumers are becoming aware of the environmental hazards posed by non-biodegradable and plastic-based packaging materials, corrugated boxes have gained immense popularity as a sustainable packaging solution across various industry verticals.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

With the ongoing trend of online shopping, corrugated boxes have gained momentum across the globe. Manufacturers are designing corrugated boxes in a wide range of shapes and sizes to make the packaging unique and attractive, which has encouraged e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Flipkart to use them extensively for storage and shipping purposes. Apart from this, these boxes are capable of photorealistic image printing which helps in effective marketing by developing brand awareness and promoting the products among consumers. Owing to this, they are highly preferred in retail ready packaging (RRP) and shelf ready packaging (SRP). Moreover, the leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to upgrade and enhance the chemical resistance, weatherability, dimension stability and other physical properties of corrugated boxes to diversify their applications.

Breakup by Material Used:

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

Breakup by End Use:

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

