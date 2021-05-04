Corrugated Boxes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2022

The corrugated boxes market is set to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Logistic applications are expected to boost the growth rate of the corrugated boxes market. This is because of the growing demand for essential products including food, pharmaceuticals, tissue and hygiene products, and other consumer products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique feature of corrugated boxes is that it offers many options to decrease the environmental impact while avoiding disruption in the supply chain. This promises efficient growth for the corrugated boxes market. In addition, manufacturers are working on designing packaging solutions that lead to the reduction of fiber use. This will add to the sustainability quotient and greatly benefit the corrugated boxes market.

Recycled Fibers to Report Higher Demand

Broadly, the global market for corrugated boxes is assessed on four fronts: The source of the material, end user, packaging form, and the type of the board. Based on the source of the material, the market has been classified into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Among the two, recycled fiber is more in demand and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

By the end user, the market has been categorized into the food, beverages, tobacco, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, homecare and toiletries, electronic and consumer durables, E-commerce, and the chemical and fertilizer industries. Corrugated boxes are mainly utilized to pack food and beverage products. The demand for these boxes has also increased in the personal care and cosmetics industry. However, it’s the E-commerce sector, which is providing the most promising opportunities for the growth of this market.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Snapshot

The global market for corrugated boxes is observing a tremendous growth in line with the development trends of the packaging and converting industries. Several factors, such as the rising demand for corrugated boxes from logistic applications and the fresh food and beverages, electronic goods, and the home and personal care goods industries, the increasing preference for sustainable packaging among consumers, and the remarkable progress of the e-commerce industry, are boosting this market substantially across the world.

By 2017 end, the opportunity in this market is expected to reach a whopping sum of US$96.60 bn. Rising at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2017 and 2022, the market is projected to increase further to US$115.15 bn by the end of 2022. The increasing industrialization and the subsequent rise in the trade activities in emerging economies, such as India and China, is likely to propel this market over the next few years.