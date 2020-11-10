Corrugated Board Packaging Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin, International Paper, Rengo Co.Ltd

“Corrugated Board Packaging Market by 2020-2026” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Corrugated Board Packaging Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 250.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 350.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand for sustainable packaging methods.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd., Ariba & Company, Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin, International Paper, Rengo Co.Ltd., Sealed Air, Georgia-Pacific, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., DS Smith and SCG PACKAGING.

Corrugated board packaging is an end product that utilizes corrugated fibreboard which is made with the help of gluing together flutes with the cardboard paper or a heavy paper. Corrugated board comes in differing strengths and sizes depending upon the requirements of the consumer. In single wall, a single flute is glued with cardboard paper, whereas in double wall ply two flutes are glued together along with a middle or intermediate sheet of paper. In tri-wall ply another sheet of flute and cardboard paper is added thus increasing the overall strength of the packing.

Conducts Overall CORRUGATED BOARD PACKAGING Market Segmentation:

By Type (Single Faced, Single Wall, Twin Wall, Triple Wall),

Applications (Personal & Home Care, Glassware & Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Paper Products, Textile Goods, Others),

End-User (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Electrical Industry, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.; joint venture between Rengo Co.Ltd. and SCG PACKAGING announced that they had completed the acquisition of 25% stake in Dyna Packs Co. Ltd. and Orient Containers Co. Ltd. and have been made into wholly owned subsidiaries of Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.

In August 2017, Cascades inc. announced that they are planning to construct a new containerboard packaging production plant situated in New Jersey, United States. The investment amounting up to USD 80 million will help expand the total production capacity of corrugated packaging products up to 2.4 billion square feet

