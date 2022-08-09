Corrections: Aug. 9, 2022 – The New York Times

OPINION

A column on Monday in regards to the defamation case in opposition to Alex Jones incompletely described an information file a number of hundred gigabytes in dimension that his attorneys despatched a lawyer for the plaintiffs. It contained a few of Mr. Jones’s cellphone data and different knowledge, not solely his cellphone data.

OBITUARIES

An obituary on Aug. 1 about Fidel V. Ramos, a former president of the Philippines, misstated the date in 1986 when he publicly broke with the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos. It was Feb. 22, not Nov. 22. The obituary additionally misstated the place of Corazon C. Aquino, Mr. Ramos’s predecessor, on his marketing campaign for president. Ms. Aquino endorsed Mr. Ramos; it was not the case that she didn’t endorse him.

An obituary on July 24 in regards to the singer and actress Shonka Dukureh, who performed Huge Mama Thornton within the film “Elvis,” misstated the 12 months Elvis Presley’s model of “Hound Canine,” a tune first recorded by Ms. Thornton, was launched. It was 1956, not 1953.

An obituary on Aug. 1 about Nichelle Nichols, the actress greatest identified for enjoying Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek,” misspelled the surname of one of many astronauts NASA stated had been impressed to affix the American area program by Ms. Nichols’s position. She was Judith Resnik, not Resnick.