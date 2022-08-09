Corrections: Aug. 9, 2022 – The New York Times
INTERNATIONAL
An article on Sunday about security fears over combating round a nuclear energy plant in southern Ukraine misspelled the title of the Ukrainian state nuclear firm. It’s Energoatom, not Enerhoatam.
NATIONAL
An article on Friday in regards to the arrest of former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez for corruption prices misattributed this citation: “Not even the indictment alleges that she was enriched one cent.” Ignacio Fernández, a lawyer for Ms. Vázquez, made the comment, not Luis Plaza.
An article on Saturday about Indiana’s restrictive new abortion legislation misidentified the establishment at which Jennifer Drobac is a legislation professor. It’s Indiana College’s McKinney Faculty of Regulation in Indianapolis, not Indiana College Bloomington.
ARTS
A overview on July 29 in regards to the survey of the life and artwork of Raphael Montañez Ortiz at El Museo del Barrio misidentified an animal depicted within the work “The Memorial to the Sadistic Holocaust Destruction of Thousands and thousands …” (2019-20). It’s a jaguar, molded in plastic, not a stuffed cheetah.
OPINION
A column on Monday in regards to the defamation case in opposition to Alex Jones incompletely described an information file a number of hundred gigabytes in dimension that his attorneys despatched a lawyer for the plaintiffs. It contained a few of Mr. Jones’s cellphone data and different knowledge, not solely his cellphone data.
OBITUARIES
An obituary on Aug. 1 about Fidel V. Ramos, a former president of the Philippines, misstated the date in 1986 when he publicly broke with the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos. It was Feb. 22, not Nov. 22. The obituary additionally misstated the place of Corazon C. Aquino, Mr. Ramos’s predecessor, on his marketing campaign for president. Ms. Aquino endorsed Mr. Ramos; it was not the case that she didn’t endorse him.
An obituary on July 24 in regards to the singer and actress Shonka Dukureh, who performed Huge Mama Thornton within the film “Elvis,” misstated the 12 months Elvis Presley’s model of “Hound Canine,” a tune first recorded by Ms. Thornton, was launched. It was 1956, not 1953.
An obituary on Aug. 1 about Nichelle Nichols, the actress greatest identified for enjoying Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek,” misspelled the surname of one of many astronauts NASA stated had been impressed to affix the American area program by Ms. Nichols’s position. She was Judith Resnik, not Resnick.
An image caption with an obituary on July 8 in regards to the actor James Caan, utilizing info from Getty Photos, misidentified each of the ladies proven in a photograph with him. They’re Frances Stark and Connie Kreski, not Lilyan Chauvin and Sheila Ryan.