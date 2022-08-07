Corrections: Aug. 7, 2022 – The New York Times
ARTS & LEISURE
An article on Web page 9 this weekend about six podcasts centered on political scandals and upheaval refers incorrectly to the producers of “The Fault Line: Bush, Blair and Iraq.” They’re Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Leisure, not the BBC.
An article on Web page 4 this weekend in regards to the bodily and emotional dangers theater performers face misstates the title of a company serving to to form performances of bodily contact onstage. It’s Intimacy Administrators & Coordinators, not Intimacy Administrators & Choreographers.
An article on Web page 13 this weekend about 5 basic sci-fi summer season motion pictures from 1982 misstated which Philip Ok. Dick work “Blade Runner” was tailored from. It was tailored from Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electrical Sheep?” not from one in every of his brief tales.
An article on Web page 8 this weekend about New York’s teen punk bands within the Nineteen Seventies misstates the title Arthur Brennan adopted when he ran away to New York Metropolis to hitch a band. It was Darvon Staggard, not Darvon Stagger.
BOOK REVIEW
A evaluation on July 24 about “A Manner Out of No Manner,” by Senator Raphael G. Warnock of Georgia, misspelled the given title of the opposite United States senator from Georgia. He’s Jon Ossoff, not John.
SUNDAY STYLES
An article final Sunday about seasonal Native American celebrations and competitions throughout the nation incorrectly described Grand Entry. It’s the starting of the competitors, not the start of the season.
REAL ESTATE
Due to an enhancing error, the On the Market characteristic final Sunday misspelled the surname of a contributing reporter. She is Claudia Gryvatz Copquin.
MAGAZINE
An article on July 31 about fracking misstated the sort of firms that funded America’s fracking growth. They had been private-equity firms, not venture-capital firms.
Errors are corrected throughout the press run every time potential, so some errors famous right here might not have appeared in all editions.