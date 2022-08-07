Corrections: Aug. 7, 2022 – The New York Times

ARTS & LEISURE

An article on Web page 9 this weekend about six podcasts centered on political scandals and upheaval refers incorrectly to the producers of “The Fault Line: Bush, Blair and Iraq.” They’re Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Leisure, not the BBC.

An article on Web page 4 this weekend in regards to the bodily and emotional dangers theater performers face misstates the title of a company serving to to form performances of bodily contact onstage. It’s Intimacy Administrators & Coordinators, not Intimacy Administrators & Choreographers.

An article on Web page 13 this weekend about 5 basic sci-fi summer season motion pictures from 1982 misstated which Philip Ok. Dick work “Blade Runner” was tailored from. It was tailored from Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electrical Sheep?” not from one in every of his brief tales.