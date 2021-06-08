Corporate Travel Security Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019 – 2027

Corporate Travel Security Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the corporate travel security market. In terms of revenue, the corporate travel security market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the corporate travel security market report. In the report, TMR predicts that the corporate travel security market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing globalization, rising in the number of startups & tech firms, and increasing concerns of employee safety across the globe.

In the corporate travel security market report, the service providers segment includes on-call emergency response services, evacuation services, medical repatriation, 24 hours medical helpline, executive & personal protection, ground transportation, secure aviation, meeting & events, low profile security operations, and others. In terms of service provider, meeting & events is a major segment of the corporate travel security market. Demand for corporate travel security for meeting & events is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Secure aviation is also gaining prominence in various countries across the globe to ensure secure travels of mid-high level management employees. The corporate travel security market for other services is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Corporate Travel Security Market are:

International SOS, Control Risks Group Holdings Ltd, GardaWorld Corporation, Europ Assistance, Global Rescue, Global Guardian, MAX-Security, and CEGA Group.

Based on consumer group, men is a major segment of the market. It is expected to remain dominant with a huge market share, owing to increase in the number of men employees in the corporate sector. Women are also a potential consumer group in the corporate travel security market. Rapid growth in the number of women employees undertaking corporate travel to conduct various business tasks and increasing concerns of women’s safety in the private sector while traveling are expected to propel the corporate travel security market in the future.

Global Corporate Travel Security Market: Segmentation

Corporate Travel Security Market, by Service Type

On-call Emergency Response Service

Evacuation Service

Medical Repatriation

24 Hours Medical Helpline

Executive & Personal Protection

Ground Transportation

Secure Aviation

Meetings & Events

Low Profile Security Operations

Others

Corporate Travel Security Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Corporate Travel Security Market, by End Use

IT/ITES & Media Journalism

Healthcare

Legal, Banking, & Financial Services

Aerospace, Defense, & Security

Engineering & Construction

Consumer & Retail

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Corporate Travel Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Corporate Travel Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Corporate Travel Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Corporate Travel Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

