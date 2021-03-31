Corporate Strategy Advisory Market Hits 2X CAGR by 2028 with A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group

Corporate Strategy takes a portfolio approach to strategic decision making by looking across all of a firm’s businesses to determine how to create the most value. Corporate Strategy builds on top of business strategy, which is concerned with the strategic decision making for an individual business.

A corporate strategy department functions as a coordinating body, developing and implementing strategies that satisfy the objectives of individual departments as well as promoting overall corporate goals.

North America was the largest region in the strategy advisory market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Mercer, PwC, Capgemini, Grant Thornton, IBM, L.E.K., Oliver Wyman Group

Market segmentation:

End-Use Industry Outlook

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

