Corporate Bond Funds Market 2020-28 skyrocketing revenue with Fidelity, Calvert, Goldman Sachs, IShares, SPDR Portfolio, PIMCO, Charles Schwab, Vanguard, Franklin

A corporate bond fund is essentially a mutual fund which invests more than 80% of their total financial resources in corporate bonds. Business organisations sell these to fund their short expenses, such as working capital needs, advertising, insurance premium payments, etc.

Corporate bond mutual funds have lower risk sensitivity as it is a debt instrument ensuring capital protection. A corporate bond is a loan to a company for a predetermined period. In return, the company agrees to pay interest (typically twice per year) and then repay the face value of the bond once it matures. You can buy corporate bonds on the primary market through a brokerage firm, bank, bond trader, or a broker. Some corporate bonds are traded on the over-the-counter market and offer good liquidity.

Corporate bonds are a low-risk investment vehicle when compared to debt funds as it ensures capital protection. However, these bonds are not entirely safe. Long-term debt funds often tend to become riskier when interest rates fluctuate beyond expectations.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Delaware

Fidelity

Calvert

Federated

Goldman Sachs

IShares

SPDR Portfolio

PIMCO

Charles Schwab

Vanguard

Franklin

Market segmentation by Type

Convertible bond

Callable bond

Investment-grade bond

Junk bond

Market segmentation by Benefits

Higher returns

Liquidity

Security

Variety

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

