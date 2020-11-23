Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Silica Sand Market

Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the silica sand market for glass making includes the global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain the growth prospects with maximum precision.

Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Taxonomy

Application

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Glass Containers Coloured Colourless

Special & Technical

Tableware Glass

Others

End Use

Food & Beverage Packaging

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research

Construction

Automotive

Cookware & Utensils

Purity

High Purity

Ultra High Purity

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the silica sand market for glass making applications, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the silica sand market for glass making.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the silica sand market for glass making, which will help them to understand the basic information about the silica sand market for glass making. Along with this, comprehensive information about silica sand market for glass making is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the silica sand market for glass making report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The silica sand market for glass making report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the silica sand market for glass making for the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical silica sand market for glass making, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the silica sand market for glass making at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the silica sand market for glass making in the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the silica sand market for glass making over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, and parent market overview for the silica sand market for glass making. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Purity

Based on purity, the silica sand market for glass making is segmented into high purity and ultra-high purity. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the silica sand market for glass making and market attractiveness analysis based on purity.

Chapter 08 – Global Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

Based on application, the silica sand market for glass making is segmented into flat glass, fiber glass, special & technical, tableware, glass container which further segmented as coloured & colourless and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the silica sand market for glass making and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

Based on end-use, the silica sand market for glass making is segmented into food & beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, scientific instrument & analytical research, construction, automotive, and cookware & utensils. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the silica sand market for glass making and market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 10 – Global Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the silica sand market for glass making is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America silica sand market for glass making, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on purity, application, end-use, and country in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the silica sand market for glass making in countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 –Europe Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the silica sand market for glass making based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in South Asia by focusing on India, ASEAN countries, and the Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in South Asia

Chapter 16 – Oceania Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the silica sand market for glass making in Oceania

Chapter 17 – MEA Silica Sand Market for Glass Making Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the silica sand market for glass making market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the silica sand market for glass making, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the silica sand market for glass making, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the players featured in the report are U.S. Silica, Tochu Corporation, Imerys Refactory Materials, Euroquartz GmbH, Sibelco, ASAMCO Albemarle, AGSCO Corporation, G3 Enterprises, Fairmount Santrols, Badger Mining, JLD Minerals, and Uma Group of Kaolin.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the silica sand market for glass making report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the silica sand market for glass making.