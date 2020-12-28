Coronavirus Insights: Ongoing Updates Covering The Impact On Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market

“

According to Our Research Analyst,global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market will reach 904.2 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 5.55%

The global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market is valued at 690.3 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 904.2 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2017-2022.

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.

Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM can be divided into two categories–low voltage STATCOM and high voltage STATCOM. High Voltage STATCOM accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 83.96% in 2017 and low voltage STATCOM account for 16.04%.

The consumption market share of global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in renewable energy, electric utilities, industrial & manufacturing and others has been stable year by year, at 33.70%, 37.98%, 19.72% and 8.60% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market has the most promising sales prospects in electric utilities.

Europe is the biggest contributor to the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM revenue market, accounting for 33.26% of the total global market with a revenue of 229.6 million USD in 2017, followed by China, 32.99% with a revenue of 227.7 million USD. China's share of revenue is expected to surpass that of other regions soon because of the price advantages.

ABB is the largest company in the global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market, accounting for 14.81/% of the revenue market share in 2017, follows by Rongxin and Siemens, accounting for 14.17% and 13.62% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The World Market Report Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

Comsys AB

Merus Power

Global Others

The Important Types of this industry are:

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

The Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

