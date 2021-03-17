Coronavirus Insights: Ongoing Updates Covering The Impact On Flash Memory Market

“

Market Snapshot

Global Flash Memory Market valued at USD 62.06 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80.0 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period, 2020–2025. Definition. Flash memory is a solid-state chip used to retain stored data in absence of any external power source. These chips are generally used in portable electronics and removable storage devices, and to replace computer hard drives.

The global Flash Memory Market is anticipated to witness healthy market growth during the forecast period. The global market growth is attributed to rising with the evolution of computers and media devices. Additionally, the flash memory is applicable in computers as well as different increasing adoption of flash memory in various applications is expected to fuel the market growth during the review period. Therefore, the Flash Memory devices are anticipated to register substantial market expansion during the review period. Moreover, the market growth for flash memory solutions is attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for high-speed and scalable memory devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The major companies covered in the global Flash Memory Market are Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., SK HYNIX INC., KIOXIA Holdings Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor, Seagate Technology LLC, Transcend Information Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corp., JMICRON Technology Corporation, VIA Technologies INC., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Marvell, Western Digital Corporation, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Phison Electronics Corporation, AMIC Technology Corporation.

Market Segmentation

The global Flash Memory Market has been categorized based on Type, Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

In terms of the component type, the global market has been classified into NAND Flash Memory and NOR Flash Memory. The NAND flash memory segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the review period owing to the larger market share of 73.68 % in 2019.

Based on Component type the market has been categorized into Memory Chips, Flash Controller. Based on the Application segment the global Flash Memory Market has been classified into Smartphone, Digital Camera, USB Flash Drives, Solid-States Drives, Tablets & Laptops, Gaming Consoles, and Media Player. By End-User segment, the market has been segmented into Enterprise, Industrial, Individual/Personal

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Flash Memory Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the largest CAGR of 6.25% during the review period owing to the highest market contribution of 35.78% in 2019 with a market value of USD 22,205.4 million. North America is expected to contribute to the second largest market followed by Europe. Europe was the third-largest market in 2019; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.18%.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Flash Memory Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Flash Memory Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Flash Memory will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

