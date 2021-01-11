Coronavirus: England Accelerates Vaccination | Free press

London / Bristol (dpa) – In the fight against the high number of corona cases, the British government wants to increase the vaccination rate. About 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far, health secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.

At the same time, he warned against ignoring the measures to contain the virus. The new virus variant was “highly contagious” and put the NHS health service “under great pressure,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also called for increased vigilance or lockdown measures would have to be stepped up. “This is the time for the utmost vigilance, maximum compliance,” Johnson said on a visit to a vaccination center in Bristol.

In the UK, as many first vaccinations as possible are given, the second dose should follow within 12 weeks. To date, just over 370,000 people have received a second dose.

With approximately 46,000 new infections, the number of new infections reported in Great Britain on Monday was slightly lower than last week. But the number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment continues to rise.

Seven major vaccination centers opened in England on Monday, with more to follow during the week, the NHS national health service announced. In mid-February, the 13 million most vulnerable citizens in England would have received a vaccination. It’s two million more if you include Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Because the number of cases remains at a high level despite the current hard lockdown, government circles are talking about tightening the rules. Reports say the mask requirement could be expanded or daycare centers could be closed. In addition, the police must take action against rule violators.

Chris Whitty, medical adviser to the UK government, said in an interview with the BBC that the next few weeks would be the “worst weeks” of the pandemic. Hospitals – especially in London – were reaching their limits and ambulances sometimes had to wait for hours before patients were given a bed.

Great Britain had more than 600 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week. The number of deaths over the weekend passed the 80,000 threshold – and that’s just those who tested positive for the virus in the four weeks before they died.