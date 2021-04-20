Coronavirus Effect On Wireless Antenna Industry Segments And Applications | Key Players
Wireless AntennaWireless Antenna are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive.
Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Antenna market, while the South Korea is the second sales volume market for Wireless Antenna in 2017.
In the industry, Harada profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amphenol and Sunway ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.07%, 9.05% and 8.54% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly applications of Wireless Antenna, including Mobile Devices, IOT and Automotive. And Mobile Devices is the main applications for Wireless Antenna, and the Mobile Devices reached a sales volume of approximately 10153.07 M Unit in 2017, with 98.08% of global sales volume.
In the coming years, with the arrival of 5G and the Internet of Vehicles, we expect that the price of Wireless Antenna will increase and the market outlook will be good.
Wireless Antenna technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The Wireless Antenna Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Wireless Antenna was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Wireless Antenna Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Wireless Antenna market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Wireless Antenna generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse, Speed, Ethertronics, Hirschmann, Laird, Ace Tech, Shenglu, Inzi Controls, Fiamm, Sky-wave, 3GTX, Auden, South-star, Deman, Tuko, Wutong,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• UHF, VHF,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Mobile Devices, IOT, Automotive,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Wireless Antenna, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Wireless Antenna market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Wireless Antenna from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Wireless Antenna market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Antenna Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 UHF
1.2.3 VHF
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mobile Devices
1.3.3 IOT
1.3.4 Automotive
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wireless Antenna Production
2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Wireless Antenna Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Wireless Antenna Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Antenna Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Wireless Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Antenna Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Wireless Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Wireless Antenna Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Wireless Antenna Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Wireless Antenna Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Wireless Antenna Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Wireless Antenna Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Wireless Antenna Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Antenna Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Harada
12.1.1 Harada Corporation Information
12.1.2 Harada Overview
12.1.3 Harada Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Harada Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.1.5 Harada Related Developments
12.2 Amphenol
12.2.1 Amphenol Corporation Information
12.2.2 Amphenol Overview
12.2.3 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.2.5 Amphenol Related Developments
12.3 Sunway
12.3.1 Sunway Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sunway Overview
12.3.3 Sunway Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sunway Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.3.5 Sunway Related Developments
12.4 Molex
12.4.1 Molex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Molex Overview
12.4.3 Molex Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Molex Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.4.5 Molex Related Developments
12.5 Skycross
12.5.1 Skycross Corporation Information
12.5.2 Skycross Overview
12.5.3 Skycross Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Skycross Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.5.5 Skycross Related Developments
12.6 Yokowa
12.6.1 Yokowa Corporation Information
12.6.2 Yokowa Overview
12.6.3 Yokowa Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Yokowa Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.6.5 Yokowa Related Developments
12.7 Galtronics
12.7.1 Galtronics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Galtronics Overview
12.7.3 Galtronics Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Galtronics Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.7.5 Galtronics Related Developments
12.8 Pulse
12.8.1 Pulse Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pulse Overview
12.8.3 Pulse Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Pulse Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.8.5 Pulse Related Developments
12.9 Speed
12.9.1 Speed Corporation Information
12.9.2 Speed Overview
12.9.3 Speed Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Speed Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.9.5 Speed Related Developments
12.10 Ethertronics
12.10.1 Ethertronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ethertronics Overview
12.10.3 Ethertronics Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ethertronics Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.10.5 Ethertronics Related Developments
12.11 Hirschmann
12.11.1 Hirschmann Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hirschmann Overview
12.11.3 Hirschmann Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Hirschmann Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.11.5 Hirschmann Related Developments
12.12 Laird
12.12.1 Laird Corporation Information
12.12.2 Laird Overview
12.12.3 Laird Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Laird Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.12.5 Laird Related Developments
12.13 Ace Tech
12.13.1 Ace Tech Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ace Tech Overview
12.13.3 Ace Tech Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Ace Tech Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.13.5 Ace Tech Related Developments
12.14 Shenglu
12.14.1 Shenglu Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shenglu Overview
12.14.3 Shenglu Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shenglu Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.14.5 Shenglu Related Developments
12.15 Inzi Controls
12.15.1 Inzi Controls Corporation Information
12.15.2 Inzi Controls Overview
12.15.3 Inzi Controls Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Inzi Controls Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.15.5 Inzi Controls Related Developments
12.16 Fiamm
12.16.1 Fiamm Corporation Information
12.16.2 Fiamm Overview
12.16.3 Fiamm Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Fiamm Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.16.5 Fiamm Related Developments
12.17 Sky-wave
12.17.1 Sky-wave Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sky-wave Overview
12.17.3 Sky-wave Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Sky-wave Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.17.5 Sky-wave Related Developments
12.18 3GTX
12.18.1 3GTX Corporation Information
12.18.2 3GTX Overview
12.18.3 3GTX Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 3GTX Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.18.5 3GTX Related Developments
12.19 Auden
12.19.1 Auden Corporation Information
12.19.2 Auden Overview
12.19.3 Auden Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Auden Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.19.5 Auden Related Developments
12.20 South-star
12.20.1 South-star Corporation Information
12.20.2 South-star Overview
12.20.3 South-star Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 South-star Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.20.5 South-star Related Developments
8.21 Deman
12.21.1 Deman Corporation Information
12.21.2 Deman Overview
12.21.3 Deman Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Deman Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.21.5 Deman Related Developments
12.22 Tuko
12.22.1 Tuko Corporation Information
12.22.2 Tuko Overview
12.22.3 Tuko Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Tuko Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.22.5 Tuko Related Developments
12.23 Wutong
12.23.1 Wutong Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wutong Overview
12.23.3 Wutong Wireless Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Wutong Wireless Antenna Product Description
12.23.5 Wutong Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Wireless Antenna Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Wireless Antenna Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Wireless Antenna Production Mode & Process
13.4 Wireless Antenna Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Wireless Antenna Sales Channels
13.4.2 Wireless Antenna Distributors
13.5 Wireless Antenna Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Wireless Antenna Industry Trends
14.2 Wireless Antenna Market Drivers
14.3 Wireless Antenna Market Challenges
14.4 Wireless Antenna Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Wireless Antenna Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
Therefore, Wireless Antenna Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Wireless Antenna.”