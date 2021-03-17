Coronavirus Effect On Automotive Braking System Industry Segments And Applications | Key Players

“

Market Overview

Global Automotive Braking System Market is expected to reach a value of USD 35.9 Billion to witness the highest CAGR of 5.55% during the review period. The automotive braking system is a kind of control system intended to slow down the speed of a vehicle smoothly to attain a controlled stop. It uses a technique of friction which is resistance to motion one object moving relative to another. The system equipped with the master cylinder, brake fluid, hoses, calipers, brake pads, rotors, drums, and brake shoes is expected to work together to lower the speed by convert mechanical energy into heat energy.

The automotive braking system is likely to witness substantial market growth during the assessment period. The regional market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of road accident deaths and the growing automotive aftermarket. Nevertheless, the failure rate of the system is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for lightweight spare parts is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for major market players during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

Some of the major market players of the global automotive braking system are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Mando Corp., and Valeo.

Market Segmentation

Global Market for Automotive Braking Systems has been categorized in terms of Brake Type, Brake System, Component, and Vehicle Type.

Depending on Brake Type, the global market has been bifurcated into disc brake and drum brake. In 2019, the disc brake segment was evaluated for the highest market share of 71.8% and it is expected to exhibit a 5.91% CAGR during the assessment period.

The Brake System categorizes the global market into ABS, ESC, TCS, and others. The ABS segment is expected to command the market with a healthy CAGR of 5.88% over the review period.

In terms of component type, the global market has been classified into the master cylinder, brake pad, calipers, disc, vacuum servo brake, brake drums, and others. The master cylinder segment is expected to contribute the largest share owing to the highest market value of USD 6,701.5 million. And it is projected to exhibit a 7.78% CAGR by the end of 2025.

By vehicle type, the global market has been categorized into PCV, LCV, and HCV.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the report on the global automotive braking system market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is likely to drive the largest market of the global automotive braking system owing to the growing auto component manufacturing market with automotive braking systems. The market growth is attributed to the rising population and low labor costs are attracting automotive industry players to set up production facilities in the region. Furthermore, the proliferating aftermarket industry of automotive components and other related products is estimated to fuel the automotive braking system market during the forecast timeframe.

Europe is anticipated to register the secondary market owing to the advanced automotive hubs across the globe. The regional market comprises the UK, Germany, Italy, and France.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Automotive Braking System Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Automotive Braking System Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Automotive Braking System will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.