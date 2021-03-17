Coronavirus Effect On Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Industry Segments And Applications | Key Players

“

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR of 12.50% and reach USD 781.3 Million during the review period. Coconut is a profoundly esteemed fixing in a wide scope of cooking styles and is known for its prodigious health advantages, expanding the utilization of coconut milk. It is a wellspring of soaked fats, which are useful for wellbeing. It likewise helps in bringing down cholesterol levels, improving pulse, and forestalling respiratory failures and strokes. Nonetheless, because of the high lipid and immersed fat substance of coconut milk, it is debilitated in the eating regimen of patients experiencing cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Coconut milk is for the most part used to give flavor and surface to Asian food.

The Asia-Pacific coconut milk market has registered an incredible market expansion over the last few years and is expected to exhibit a 12.50% CAGR during the review period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing lactose intolerance among the population in Asia-Pacific and the various health benefits of consuming coconut milk. However, the accelerating prices of coconut and the availability of several substitute products are expected to restrain the growth of the Asia-Pacific coconut milk market during the study. moreover, the increasing adoption of veganism and untapped markets of Asia-Pacific are evaluated to create attractive opportunities for players operating in the region during the projected timeframe.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market include McCormick & Company (US), Goya Foods, Inc. (US), Dabur India Ltd (India), Thai Agri Foods Public Co., Ltd (Thailand), Danone S.A. (France), Theppadungporn Coconut Co., Ltd (Thailand), ThaiCoconut Public Company Limited (Thailand), Edward & Sons Trading Co (US), Vita Coco (US), and Celebes Coconut Corporation (Philippines).

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market has been Segmented Based on Category, Form, Type and Distribution Channel.

Based on category type the market has been segmented into Conventional and Organic type. The conventional segment valued for the largest market share of 84.13% in 2019.

The form segment bifurcates the Coconut Milk market of Asia-Pacific into Liquid and Powder. In terms of packaging type, the market has been classified into Bottles, Cans, and Pouches. Based on distribution channel the market is divided into Store-Based and Non-Store Based segments.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market has been studied across China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Rest of Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share of the regional market during the study time owing to the major share of 32.74% share of the market in 2019. Coconut milk is consumed at significant rate in ASEAN countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Furthermore, China is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period owing to the highest market share in 2019. Additionally, Australia & New Zealand is set to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing lactose intolerance among the consumers and rising consumer inclination towards a vegan diet in the region.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

