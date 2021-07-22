Coronavirus: China rejects WHO laboratory inspection plans | free press

Did the coronavirus finally come from a lab? The WHO wants to investigate this question in the search for the origin of the virus. There is little understanding for this in China.

Beijing (AP) – China is opposing WHO’s plans for a lab inspection in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan in search of the origin of the coronavirus.

China cannot accept such a plan, Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, said Thursday. He was surprised when he studied the new plans of the WHO. The focus on a possible lab outbreak shows an arrogant attitude towards science.

In a letter to member states last week, WHO announced a new permanent working group in search of the origin of the coronavirus. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stressed that in addition to investigating wildlife and animal markets in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, the labs there should also be inspected.

China had delayed the trip of the WHO’s first research team for months. Although the WHO wants to continue the investigation, Beijing is not taking any steps to allow it in China.

The subject is delicate. The US accuses China of preventing transparent analyses. Beijing suspects that the US wants to blame China for the spread of the virus. At the same time, the theory is spreading in China that the virus may have escaped from a US military laboratory.