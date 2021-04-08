Coronavirus Business Impact Structured Cabling Market : Industry Trends and Developments

The global structured cabling market reached a valuation of $7.4 billion in 2019 and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market will generate a revenue of $9.6 billion by 2030. The burgeoning requirement for high bandwidth and the mushrooming demand for effective cabling management are the main factors driving the progress of the market across the globe.

High bandwidth is needed by businesses for smoothly and efficiently conducting their operations. Moreover, many businesses around the world are rapidly modifying their information technology (IT) infrastructure, due to the extensive utilization of various bandwidth-intensive applications such as IP-based videoconferencing and voice over IP (VoIP). As structure cabling allows high bandwidth, the growing demand for high bandwidth is massively boosting the demand for this type cabling all over the world. The soaring requirement for effective cabling management is also fueling the expansion of the structured cabling industry share across the world. The adoption of structured cabling makes the management of cabling very easy, on account of the fact that this type of cabling can be easily managed and administered without requiring a large staff. Moreover, the burgeoning requirement for hassle-free and smooth IT infrastructure is propelling the expansion of the market across the globe.

