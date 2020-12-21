Coronavirus: A Detailed guide to the impact of Covid-19 on Leisure Boat Marine Coating Market

Bacterial and opposing corrosion are most likely to occur in a marine environment. Marine decomposition has an important effect on sea vessels and their durability. Every year, billions of dollars are spent to protect these vessels against marine corrosion. Henceforth, effective corrosion control strategies were implemented with the proper selection of coating for a marine environment. Marine coatings have special functionality to protect marine vessels and other carriers above and below the waterline.

Marine coatings are of four types:

Anti-fouling coatings

Anti-corrosion coatings

Foul release coatings

Others- self-cleaning and self-polishing coating

Anti-Fouling coatings

Antifouling coating is a specific kind of coating that is usually applied on the exteriors of ship or boat to prevent organism growth. Such organisms in this part of the vessel are quite harmful and could greatly affect its sturdiness and performance. This type of coating inhibits fouling growth by producing ingredients that prevent organisms from settling. Its use plays a huge role in decreasing not only the commercial costs of vessels, but the total operational expenses of maritime industries and others.

Moreover, most high-quality antifouling coatings could deliver lifetime benefits like extended intervals of dry dock or decreased dry dock, which in turn lowers maintenance expenses as well as harmful emissions. Apart from preventing the growth of microorganism, antifouling coating can improve the corrosion resistance of steel structures.

A wide range of antifouling coatings including linear-polishing polymer (LPP) as well as the more advanced self-polishing copolymers (SPCs) are available for use. The operators can effectively extend the life of vessels and other structures with the help of such coatings apart from reducing the cost of the entire operation.

Anti-corrosion coating

The protective coating from corrosion keeps the metal components safe against dilapidation due to their exposure into salt, moisture, oxidation and other environmental or industrial chemicals. Anti-corrosion coating allows for added protection of metal surfaces and acts as an obstacle to constrain the contact between chemical compounds or corrosive materials. Such types of coating provide an add-on of non-stick performance, abrasion resistance, and chemical protection. This coating provides a high level of protection against corrosion for parts operating in exceptionally harsh environments.

An anti-corrosion policy must be taken into account right from the design phase of the vessel. Designing a ship with a high-performance, anti-corrosion protection and with a low life cycle cost has consequences for the design, structure and construction process. The most essential things to keep a track of for making the right choice of materials, protective means and coatings, including paints are the knowledge of the environment in which the ship will operate and its operating profile.

Foul-release coating

The foul release coating keeps the hull safe by providing slippery surface for microorganism attaching. It also provides good resistance to mechanical damages of the boats or ships. The fouling release coatings do not prevent fouling, but lessen the grip of fouling organisms on the surface. When the water moves relative to the surface, the forces generated remove the attached fouling organisms from the surface.

Self-polishing coating

Self-polishing behavior of the paints is achieved through the erosion process of the polymeric binder, enabling the release of incorporated biocides at a constant rate. These paints prevent the growth of marine life and subsequently minimize corrosion on the hulls of seagoing vessels.

