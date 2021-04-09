Coronary Guidewires Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers –Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

The Coronary Guidewires market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Coronary Guidewires Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Coronary Guidewires Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Coronary guidewires are specialized wires which are used in angioplasty procedures to introduce and position balloon catheters and other devices within the coronary system and they also facilitate the alignment of interventional devices and may also function as a measuring tool. These guidewires have the properties of steerability, traceability, flexibility and opacity. Coronary guidewires are selected based on the surgeons experience, catheter use, vessel anatomy and lesion morphology. Majority of the people opt for minimally invasive surgeries due to less post-operative pain, minimal cuts or stitches, shorter duration of hospital stay and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. As minimally invasive surgeries which are carried out with the help of guidewires are increasing, the demand for guidewires is increasing worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death, an estimated 17.9 million each year suffer with cardiovascular diseases. Four out of 5 cardiovascular deaths are due to strokes and heart attacks, and one third of deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and renal diseases, rise in number of interventional diagnostic procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in coronary guidewires market.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc, Merit Medical Systems, Integer Holdings Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, JOTEC GmbH, QXMedical, LLC.

Market Scenario

Stainless Steel Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Coronary Guidewires Market

– Stainless steel coronary guidewires are specialized wires which are used in angioplasty procedures to introduce and position balloon catheters and other devices within the coronary system which are non-magnetic, non-staining and corrosion resistant with antibacterial properties.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death, an estimated 17.9 million each year suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

– Stainless steel segment hold a significant market share and anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to non-magnetic, non-staining and high corrosion resistance coupled with antibacterial properties.

– Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and renal diseases, rise in a number of interventional diagnostic procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the key driving factors in the stainless steel segment.

Competitive Landscape

The Coronary Guidewires Market is consolidated competitive and consists of few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc, Merit Medical Systems, Integer Holdings Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, JOTEC GmbH and QXMedical, LLC.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

