Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Devices Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Coronary artery bypass is a surgical procedure to improve the flow of blood to the heart. Hardening of arteries leads to the development of coronary artery disease (CHD). In CHD, an atherosclerotic plaque builds inside the artery which blocks the flow to blood towards the heart. The disease is diagnosed by tests such as EKG, stress test, echocardiography, and coronary angiography. During coronary bypass surgery, healthy artery for the leg or arm or chest is grafted connecting it to other arteries in the heart. This bypass the blocked thereby allowing the flow of blood to the heart.

The coronary artery bypass graft devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increasing prevalence of prevalence of coronary heart disease, rising geriatric population. American Heart Association stated that coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgeries are among the most commonly performed major operations. The product innovation and technology advancement focusing on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases are leading to the various opportunities for the market players to introduce their products with various different features for different markets.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001302/

Some of the key players influencing the coronary artery bypass graft devices market are Medtronic, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co.KG, LivaNova PLC, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin Group, Vitalitec International, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated and Péters Surgical.

North America holds the largest share in the coronary artery bypass graft devices market. Key drivers for the growth of the market in North America are focus on research and development activities for the launch of new products and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due huge patient population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growth of medical device companies.

The global coronary artery bypass graft devices market is segmented on the basis of type, technique and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cardiopulmonary bypass machines, endoscopic vessel harvesting systems, heart positioners, tissue stabilizers, refractors, cannulas, and others. Based on technique, the market is segmented on-pump CABG (ONCAB) and off-pump CABG (OPCAB). Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The coronary artery bypass graft devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coronary artery bypass graft devices market based on type, technique, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall coronary artery bypass graft devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The coronary artery bypass graft devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001302/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com