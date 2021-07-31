Corona: Which new access rules apply from Sunday? | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Stricter test requirements upon entry into Germany are intended to prevent the spread of corona at the end of the summer holidays. Key points of the new regulation, which will take effect from Sunday:

REQUIREMENT OF PROOF:

In the future, anyone over the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate upon entry into the country that the risk of transmission has been reduced: with proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result. This requirement already existed for all air passengers, now it also applies to access by car, train or ship.

VIRUS VARIANT AREAS:

Proof of a test is required if you are staying in areas with new virus variants of concern. Evidence of recovery or vaccination is not sufficient in this case.

CONTROLS:

You must have the relevant proof with you on arrival and present it in case of “arbitrary” checks by the authorities. Air travelers must show proof of departure to the airline before departure, in cross-border trains it must also be possible during the journey. Border checks of all cars are not planned.

TO TEST:

Rapid testing or PCR testing is possible abroad – at your own expense. Rapid tests may be up to 48 hours old when entering Germany, PCR tests 72 hours. For quick tests, the deadline for areas with virus variants is shortened to 24 hours.

AREAS OF RISK:

Going forward, there will be only two categories instead of three for regions around the world with a higher risk of contagion. In addition to the virus variant areas, these are “risk areas” with particularly high case numbers. One indication: a seven-day incidence of “significantly over 100”. However, other factors must also be taken into account.

QUARANTINE:

Returnees from risk areas must be quarantined for ten days, which can be ended with a negative test on the fifth day at the earliest. For children under the age of twelve, the quarantine usually ends after the fifth day after entry. Vaccinated and recovering people do not need to be quarantined. Virus variant areas will continue to be subject to a 14-day quarantine, which cannot be shortened.

REGISTRATION:

Vacationers from high-risk areas or virus variants should continue to register with the official digital entry portal. Test, vaccination or recovery data can also be uploaded there once you have it.

SANCTIONS:

Violations threaten with fines – for example against the obligation to register, provide evidence or go into quarantine. Transport companies are also fined for violations. In general, fines for flagrant violations can be up to 25,000 euros.