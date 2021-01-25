Corona vaccine dispute: EU wants export registration | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Due to the shortage of corona vaccines, all exports of such funds from the European Union in the future must be registered and approved. The European Commission has proposed a so-called transparency register for this purpose.

At the same time, the Brussels authority put pressure on the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca to deliver the promised vaccine quantities without compromise and without delay – but initially without success.

The company’s responses were not yet satisfactory, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Monday evening after an internal meeting with EU countries and Astrazeneca. That is why another meeting was scheduled for tonight. The EU wants the ordered and pre-funded vaccine doses to be delivered as soon as possible. “We want our contract to be fully honored,” said Kyriakides.

The European Commission agreed with the company in August to deliver up to 400 million doses of vaccine. According to its own information, the authority has paid a sum of three digits million to ramp up production before approval by the EU. According to the European Commission, the group should have been building quantities for the EU since October.

However, Astrazeneca said on Friday that following the expected approval for this week, less vaccine than agreed would be delivered to the EU. Instead of 80 million vaccine doses, the EU says there should be only 31 million by the end of March. The reason given was that there were problems in the European supply chain.

But there is a suspicion that pre-made vaccine doses could have been sold to other buyers. Kyriakides said the EU had pre-funded development and manufacturing capacity for the vaccine. “The EU wants to know where exactly which cans have been produced by Astrazeneca so far and to whom they have been delivered,” said the health commissioner.

CDU European politician Peter Liese criticized the fact that Astrazeneca “apparently supplies without delay to other parts of the world, including Great Britain”. The reason for the delivery difficulties in the EU has worn out, Liese said.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) demanded in Berlin: “As the EU we must be able to know whether and which vaccines are exported from the EU. This is the only way we can understand whether our EU contracts with manufacturers are being served fairly. A corresponding obligation to approve the export of vaccines at EU level makes sense. “

The European Commission is continuing this with its “transparency register”, which, according to information from EU circles, will be put in place within days. Kyriakides said all companies producing Covid-19 vaccines in the EU would have to register in advance if they wanted to export to third countries. Humanitarian births are not affected.

The committee itself has been criticized for negotiating framework agreements with manufacturers, but as yet relatively few corona vaccines are arriving in the 27 countries. The vaccination campaign has been paralyzed as new virus variants spread and states continue to restrict daily life and travel.

The European Commission also made a proposal on Monday. More stringent testing and quarantine regulations will be introduced for certain countries and regions. In Germany, new rules have been in force since Sunday for more than 20 countries with particularly high numbers of infections. Other EU countries have already tightened up their requirements.