Corona vaccinations: pave the way for third vaccine in the EU | Free press

Amsterdam / Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – After the bumpy start of the corona vaccinations, hope is now growing for more speed. The EU Medicines Agency, EMA, recommended the approval of the Astrazeneca vaccine on Friday.

The last decision of the European Commission was still pending in the evening, but is considered a formality. Two other manufacturers also reported promising test results. “Any vaccine will make a difference,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn in Berlin. The German vaccination summit on Monday should provide an extra boost.

However, Astrazeneca’s delivery problems have not yet been resolved. The European Commission has signed a framework agreement with the Anglo-Swedish group for the supply of up to 400 million doses of vaccine. But the company had surprisingly announced that it would deliver just 31 instead of 80 million cans in the first quarter. Since then, the EU has been arguing with the manufacturer. She hopes to reverse at least some of the cut.

After all, the manufacturer now has the official approval advice from the EMA – for adults from 18 years with no age limit. Even though there were relatively few test persons older than 55 years, that is right, explains the EMA in Amsterdam. She justified this with the good test results in the other age groups and with experience with other vaccines. Astrazeneca welcomed the recommendation.

In Germany, however, the Standing Vaccination Commission on Friday recommended that the Astrazeneca vaccine should only be given to adults under 65 for the time being, because there was too little test data for the elderly. Apart from this limitation, the vaccine is suitable for individual protection and pandemic control.

Health Minister Spahn said in Berlin that even if the Astrazeneca vaccine is only used in young people aged 18 to 64, it will still be of great benefit. Even if Astrazeneca’s supply is cut, Germany should expect three million vaccine doses from the group by February, he said. These are not yet planned when the appointment is made.

The CDU politician admitted, “The start of the vaccination campaign was difficult.” There were also difficult weeks of vaccine shortages ahead. But according to him, more than 3.5 million vaccine doses have been sent to the states, 2.2 million of which. The goal of making an offer to all nursing home residents in mid-February is on the right track.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, the EU Commission, which negotiated with the manufacturers on behalf of the 27 states, is also being criticized. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), among others, complained to ZDF that the appointment was too late.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rejected such allegations. The EU commission signed the contract with Astrazeneca on time, she said on Deutschlandfunk. She also confirmed that the EU order is binding and not subject to restrictions: “The contract is crystal clear.” You demand transparency and planning reliability from Astrazeneca.

After consultation with the company, the Commission has published a partially blackened version of the contract. However, the Brussels government made an embarrassing accident: some of the blackened passages in the document could be read in a first draft using the bookmarks function of Acrobat Reader. It was a technical error, the committee said. The published version was later replaced. The company initially declined to comment.

Von der Leyen also defended the strategy of marketing vaccines in Europe with regular approval rather than emergency clearances as in the UK and US. There should be “no shortcut to safety”.

A possible next candidate for approval could be the vaccine from the American company Johnson & Johnson. According to interim test results, his vaccine offers 66 percent protection against moderate or severe Covid 19 disease courses four weeks after administration. The special thing about this vaccine is that it only needs to be injected once and not twice. The EU has ordered 200 million cans from Johnson & Johnson.

The American manufacturer Novavax also has preliminary test results for its vaccine candidate: they prove about 90 percent effectiveness against Covid-19, as the company announced. The EU has completed exploratory talks with the company and is in contract negotiations. A spokesman for the committee did not want to say anything about the stand on Friday.

At Monday’s vaccination summit, the federal government wants to look for other ways to get more vaccines quickly. Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) told the RTL / ntv broadcasters that it was an encouraging sign that “companies that are not that far in vaccine development themselves say: then we can also use my production facilities to produce the others”. That looks “pretty good,” he added.