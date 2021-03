You can barely feel the stitch of the needle. After a few seconds, the vaccine will be injected into the upper arm. “That’s it!” Says Immanuel, the pharmacist. He has only one question left: “Do you occasionally shop at Safeway?” Before the perplexed vaccinated person can answer, the man in the white coat holds out a coupon for the supermarket chain: “That will give you a 10 percent discount!”