Corona vaccinations in many practices by the beginning of April | Free press

How now in the pandemic? During the corona talks between the heads of state and Chancellor Angela Merkel, there is apparently an initial agreement.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal and state governments want to speed up the faltering vaccination campaign.

From the end of March or no later than the beginning of April, general practitioners and specialists in many practices should also be able to vaccinate more extensively against corona than before, the German news agency learned from various sources from the consultations between the federal and state. governments.

A final decision on future measures was still pending. Until now, vaccinations have mainly been carried out in specially equipped test centers because the vaccines have to be stored separately. However, this will not always be necessary in the near future.

In addition, Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine is expected to be released shortly for all age groups. So far, the drug has only been approved for 18 to 64 year olds, as there was no study data for the elderly. However, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) wanted to change that quickly due to new data, she said.

