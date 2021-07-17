Corona vaccination: two federal states get 50 percent free press

To date, more than 85 million vaccine doses have been administered. When it comes to double vaccination, Bremen and Saarland are at the forefront.

Berlin (dpa) – In Bremen and Saarland, more than half of the inhabitants have now been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. The two states were the first to cross the 50 percent mark, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

According to the RKI, 601,220 vaccine doses were administered in Germany on Friday. Nationally, about 38.2 million people or 45.9 percent of the population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, requiring two doses for most of the vaccines used. A total of 59.7 percent or about 49.6 million inhabitants received at least the first injection.

While Bremen with 50.6 percent and Saarland with 50.1 percent fully vaccinated are at the top in terms of vaccination rate, Saxony and Brandenburg are at the bottom with 42.6 percent each. The most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia is currently in third place with 48.8 percent.

There is a widening gap in the number of people vaccinated for the first time: Saxony is behind with 50.7 percent, followed by Thuringia (54.2), Brandenburg (54.7), Saxony-Anhalt (55.6) and Bavaria ( 57.6 percent). ). In Bremen, on the other hand, more than two-thirds (68.8 percent) of all residents have been vaccinated at least once and Saarland (65.0 percent) also follows this figure.

