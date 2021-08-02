Corona: Vaccination offers planned for children from 12 years in all states | free press

As corona protection when school starts after the summer holidays, there will be extra vaccination options for children and adolescents. Federal and state health ministers decided Monday that all states will now offer vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds at vaccination centers or other low-threshold means.

Berlin. As corona protection when school starts after the summer holidays, there will be extra vaccination options for children and adolescents. Federal and state health ministers decided Monday that all states will now offer vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds at vaccination centers or other low-threshold means. Correct medical information is required. In addition, children and young people must also be able to be vaccinated by paediatricians and general practitioners and in the context of vaccinations for family members of employees in companies. Vaccination offers are also planned for adolescents and young adults in universities and vocational schools.

Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said: “Anyone who wants can get vaccinated in the summer. We have enough vaccine for all age groups.” Even 12 to 17-year-olds who decide to get vaccinated on medical advice can protect themselves and others. With the option of a booster vaccination in September, especially vulnerable groups should also be vaccinated in the autumn and winter. “Because for them the risk of declining vaccination protection is greatest.” The chairman of the health ministers, Klaus Holetschek (CSU) from Bavaria, said: “We are going prepared for autumn.” (dpa)

To the extended article