Corona tests: drugstores in the starting blocks | Free press

Rapid and self-testing are seen as important guarantees to further alleviate the corona pandemic. After the discounters, drugstores now also want to include self-tests in their range.

Burgwedel / Karlsruhe (dpa) – After the discounters Aldi and Lidl, the drugstore chains dm and Rossmann also want to start selling corona self-tests.

Provided deliveries go as planned, “we can probably offer the corona rapid test in our outlets during the week,” Rossmann said Monday. DM was also said to expect to be able to start sometime this week.

Originally, both chains had promised to start selling on Tuesday (March 9), but linked this to necessary deliveries – these apparently didn’t come as quickly as hoped.

The Edeka supermarkets want to offer the tests “soon”. Rewe announced that its supermarkets should gradually start selling self-tests early next week. The discount subsidiaries of the two trading companies, Netto and Penny, also want to sell the self-tests.

Aldi had already started on Saturday, the packages sold out quickly. A spokeswoman for Aldi Süd said on Monday that more goods are on the way and that there would be stocks this week. “Due to the still high demand, the tests can also quickly sell out,” said the spokeswoman. At checkout, each customer still only gets one package. One package contains five tests.

At discounter competitor Lidl, the online sale of the tests started over the weekend, here too demand was high and the website was temporarily unavailable. Monday was only on the page that the packages would be ‘available to order’.

