Corona rules continue by regulation | free press

The Union and the Social Democrats have agreed to expand the so-called “epidemic of national concern”. The “Freie Presse” has the text of an associated joint proposal. An extension would continue to allow the federal government to adopt key pandemic-relevant measures by ordinance. For example, there were recently the Coronavirus Test Regulation, the Vaccination Regulation, entry regulations and lockdown regulations.

According to the Infection Protection Act, an epidemic situation of national magnitude exists if there is a serious risk to public health throughout the Federal Republic of Germany, because the World Health Organization has declared a health crisis of international magnitude and there is a threat of a dangerous contagious disease that entering Germany. According to this, it also exists when an imminent infectious disease threatens or takes place dynamically in several federal states.

The factions of the coalition see both conditions as given. They refer to the increase in Covid 19 cases in all states. The increase includes all indicators: “The new infections, the R-value, the percentage of positive PCR tests based on all PCR tests, the 7-day incidence, the hospitalizations and the necessary treatments in the intensive care units, of which 47 percent must be ventilated”, according to the joint application.

Even if the number of deaths from the coronavirus plummets as a result of advances in vaccination, “with the current vaccination rate in Germany of 57.5 percent for people 12 years and older who have been fully vaccinated,” the threat of overloading the health system could continue to be ruled out,” it continues in the application body.

The extension had previously been controversially discussed within the Union group. The chairman of the health committee of the German Bundestag, Rhineland-Palatinate member of the Bundestag Erwin Rüddel, had spoken out in favor of an end to the epidemic emergency. “We need to be bolder rather than plan new lockdowns,” he said, thus openly opposing Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, who again considered far-reaching restrictions in a fall strategy paper.

Rüddel announced that he now agrees to the extension. But he wanted to insist that “parallel to the expansion of the pandemic emergency,” an amendment to the Infection Protection Act would be made. There, the fixation on the incidence value should be replaced by a measure “aimed at the tensions on clinics and the health system”. He considers the earlier adherence to the incidence “a mistake”. The incidence is “an indicator of fear”, but he wants to “give courage based on the vaccination progress, which is a sensational success”. You should not let a group of ten percent who do not want to be vaccinated “dance in the nose” for long.

The epidemic emergency is always extended for a period of three months. As the current scheme expires on September 11, the current update would de facto cover the period up to the end of the year. The extension is in line with the wishes of all states, as they made clear at the previous conference of prime ministers with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The heads of the country had insisted.

The measure will certainly not be decided unanimously. The FDP chairman Christian Lindner had already had his party rejected in an interview with the “Free Press” early this week: “We are not proclaiming the end of the pandemic. But we can deal with the pandemic in the normal cooperation between government and parliament.”