Corona risk group over 80s: Covid-19 the greatest risk | Free press

The risk groups are known, the transmission routes are known. The situation has now been known for more than 10 months. Why is it not possible to better and more effectively protect the risk groups? Provide them with effective masks through healthcare, social services and homes, manage and monitor visits to the relevant facilities (mask, hand hygiene, rapid tests). Just practice REAL solidarity and attention with our old people!

Instead, blind actionism shuts down, forbids, and ultimately destroys everything that many have laboriously built or worked for. These consequences, whether economic, social or human, are already exorbitant and the great end is yet to come!