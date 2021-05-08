Corona restrictions for vaccinated people are from Sunday | Free press

In keeping with the weather, at least some of the people are also experiencing a noticeable relaxation of corona measures: starting next Sunday, certain restrictions will no longer apply to those vaccinated and recovered.

Berlin (dpa) – Across Germany, those who have been fully vaccinated against Corona and those who have recovered from next Sunday will be able to meet more people as planned and are exempt from exit restrictions.

The relevant ordinance last passed by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, as announced, was published in the Federal Gazette on Saturday and will enter into force from midnight.

Vaccinated and convalescent people can meet again without restrictions in a private setting with other vaccinated and convalescent people. When meeting unvaccinated people, for example with family or friends, vaccinated and convalescent people, as well as children under 14, no longer count according to the scheme. The nightly exit restrictions no longer apply to them either. After a trip, fully vaccinated and convalescent people only need to be quarantined in exceptional cases, for example if they come from a virus-variant area.

Also for these groups there are no personal restrictions for so-called contactless individual sports, such as jogging. And finally, they no longer have to show a negative test while shopping or at the hairdresser. The vaccination certificate, such as the yellow vaccination booklet, is sufficient. The mask requirement in certain places and the distance requirement in public places still apply to everyone.

Those who received their last necessary injection – usually two – at least two weeks ago are considered fully vaccinated. Anyone who has demonstrably recovered from Corona and has been vaccinated is considered fully vaccinated after one injection. Those who have recovered are, in principle, those who can demonstrate with a positive PCR test of a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of six months that they have already had a corona infection.

Initially, however, relatively few people will benefit from the withdrawal of the corona restrictions: according to the Robert Koch Institute, nearly 7.6 million people (9.1 percent) were fully vaccinated on Saturday. Almost 27 million people received a basic vaccination (32.3 percent). The older part of the population, in particular, is increasingly being vaccinated.

Health Minister Jens Spahn also gave the young people hope on Saturday that they would get a chance soon. “June is not long over. It’s been a matter of a few weeks now. Then we can offer vaccinations to everyone over 16, ”he said during a conversation with young people in Berlin. When the time comes, you should also be ready to be vaccinated. “I know every day is long and tedious right now, but we’ve been talking for weeks now.”

