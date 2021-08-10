Corona rapid tests no longer free from October 11 | free press

The Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the federal states agree: those who have not been vaccinated will have to pay for corona rapid tests themselves in the future. At the same time, testing must be a prerequisite for many activities.

Berlin (dpa) – As of October 11, the federal government will no longer bear the cost of corona rapid tests for all citizens. If you don’t get vaccinated and need a negative test to go to a restaurant, for example, you have to pay for it yourself.

Exceptions apply under a decision by the federal and state governments on Tuesday for people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom there is no general vaccination advice. These are mainly pregnant women and children and young people under the age of 18.

The decision note points out that the free citizen tests would have made an important contribution to breaking through the third corona wave. Since a vaccination offer can now be made to all citizens, the permanent allocation of the costs for all tests by the federal government and thus the taxpayer has not been indicated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and state government leaders appealed to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of existing vaccination offers as soon as possible. Employers should support their employees in this.

At the same time, the federal and state governments agreed that filing a negative corona test in August should become mandatory for many indoor activities for those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not recovered. This applies, for example, to eating in restaurants, going to the hairdresser or exercising in the gym. However, it also applies to visitors to hospitals, retirement and nursing homes and facilities for the disabled. There may be exceptions for students who are regularly tested, as well as regions with a low incidence.

The federal and state governments also called for the epidemic situation of national importance to be extended beyond September 11. The Bundestag would be responsible for this. Overall, Germany is still in a pandemic situation and the responsible authorities should continue to be able to take the necessary measures.

The decisions were taken against the background of a reduced willingness to vaccinate and a renewed increase in the number of corona infections. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week is currently 23.5. A week ago, the value was 17.9.