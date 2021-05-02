Corona plunges India into crisis | Free press

New Delhi (dpa) – India has recorded the highest number of daily corona deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 3,689 people died on Sunday.

Only Saturday was India the first country in the world to report more than 400,000 new coronavirus infections in one day. The health system in the South Asian country of 1.3 billion inhabitants is overwhelmed, hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded and there is a lack of medical oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

“The situation is dire and depressing,” said German Ambassador to India, Walter Lindner, Saturday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. “Some people choke on their cars because they drive from one hospital to another. They are choking in line to wait for oxygen. ‘

Calls for help would be spread on social media – hoping for a hospital bed or oxygen. “And the next day they often say:” Sadly deceased, nobody helped us “.”

India started its vaccination campaign in January. According to a government plan, all adults can be vaccinated against the corona virus since Saturday. However, several states reported that they were out of vaccine doses or had run out.

On Saturday, 1.6 million people across the country received a vaccination at government vaccination centers or hospitals. Until Friday, only people over 45 were entitled to vaccination. According to the information, about ten percent of them have received at least one dose so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with government officials and experts on Sunday to discuss the unprecedented rise in corona cases and the need for medical oxygen and medication. Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 19.5 million people have been infected in India and 215,542 have died. On Sunday, authorities reported 392,488 new infections within one day. Observers fear a large number of unreported cases.

Several countries, including Germany, the US, Great Britain and Japan, have pledged support for India. On Saturday evening, an Air Force plane reached the capital New Delhi with 120 fans from Germany. On board the machine, which Chancellor Angela Merkel also flies, were 13 medical soldiers. They must set up a mobile oxygen production system for the German armed forces in India and instruct local Red Cross personnel.

The very large system will be delivered on Wednesday and Thursday with two transport planes. It converts outside air into high percentage medical oxygen, which can then be bottled.

A first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, recently approved in India, was shipped from Russia. The delivery arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF tweeted. Information on the amount was initially not provided. Russia has already flown fans, oxygen-generating equipment and medicines to India. Medical equipment and medicines came from France and Belgium.

India itself wants to increase the production of corona vaccines. According to media reports, 100 million cans per month will be produced by June, instead of the current 75 million. India is often referred to as the “pharmacy of the world” because, according to his own statements, about half of all vaccines worldwide are produced there and many go to poorer countries for relatively little money.

The Indian state railway company announced on Sunday that it would provide 4,000 wagons as temporary stations for Covid patients with 64,000 beds. The Indian Express newspaper reported that there were calls for a nationwide lockdown. So far, this only applies to some particularly hard-hit parts of the country, such as New Delhi.

Abroad, concern is growing about the high Indian case numbers and circulating variants of the coronavirus. The US and Australia are holding back travelers from India. In the United States, the measure will take effect on Tuesday, according to a decree by US President Joe Biden. Foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter. This does not apply to US citizens, foreigners with permanent residency in the US, diplomats and certain other groups of people.

Australian authorities went on to say, according to media reports, their own citizens entering from India are being sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or hefty fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars (about 42,000 euros). About 9,000 Australians are currently waiting in India to travel home. Thanks to strict measures, Australia has so far got through the pandemic slightly.

Meanwhile, in India, votes were counted after regional elections in several states on Sunday. The elections are seen as an important sentimental test for Modi and his Hindu Nationalist Party (BJP). Observers paid particular attention to the elections in West Bengal, a stronghold of the opposition to Modi. The BJP led a dedicated election campaign there against incumbent Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite high corona rates, Modi and other politicians held large rallies across the state. Results are expected late on Sunday evening.