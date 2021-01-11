Corona pandemic threatens to postpone new elections in Thuringia | Free press

Erfurt (dpa) – The new election of the Thuringian state parliament, scheduled for April 25, is on the eve of the corona pandemic.

Given the high number of infections, the group of the Greens spoke out in favor of postponing the dissolution of parliament and with it the new elections. Given the situation, it is a “common sense order to reconsider the new intended election date,” Group Chairman Astrid Rothe-Beinlich said Monday.

The party chairman of the SPD, Matthias Hey, also expressed skepticism that the intended new election date can still be met. “I have no doubts about new elections in April, but I have serious doubts about the feasibility of state elections. And these doubts grow with every new infection in the country, ” said German news agency Hey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) had expressed skepticism in an interview with ZDF ‘heute journal’ about whether April 25 could be held as an election date. The parliamentary group and state chair of the left, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, said her group entered the deliberations with the view that a vote on the dissolution of the state parliament should first be requested. If the infection rate remains as high as it is now or even deteriorates, this application can be withdrawn.

For a new election, the Thuringian state parliament must first be dissolved by a two-thirds majority. Then there are only 70 days to elect a new parliament – that’s what the state constitution offers. The vote for dissolution must be requested – only votes of one-third of the 90 members of the state parliament are required. The Left, SPD and Greens together have 42 votes.

Rothe-Beinlich pointed out that the incidence rate in all urban and rural districts of Thuringia is currently more than 200 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. You and Hey also pointed out that after the state parliament was dissolved, the district associations of all parties that are running should invite district assemblies to elect delegates. In addition, lists should be drawn up at conferences of States Parties.

“Election campaigns also rely on direct communication with citizens. And experience shows that it takes about 30,000 election workers for state elections to run smoothly. All this is irresponsible at the moment, ”emphasizes Rothe-Beinlich.

The chairmen and parliamentary directors of the political groups and the party leaders of the Left, SPD, Greens and CDU want to meet on Thursday to discuss the dissolution of the state parliament and new elections.

After the government crisis in Thuringia, the four parties agreed on a stability mechanism with the surprise election of FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich as prime minister in early 2020 to form majorities in the state parliament. Since the subsequent election of Bodo Ramelow (left) as prime minister, Thuringia has been governed by a minority coalition of the left, SPD and the Greens, dependent on the votes of the CDU in the state parliament.

However, the stability agreement also meant that this model would expire after a budget was passed and that the parties would then agree to the dissolution of the state parliament so that a new state parliament could be elected on April 25. The four groups approved the budget for 2021 in December.

In order to postpone the agreed resolution of the parliament and thus the new elections, the four political groups would have to agree on a new election date. According to reports, talks on whether to vote in summer with Saxony-Anhalt or to set the date for the planned federal elections to be September 26, have been discussed. The Green Group announced that it would also support enforcement of the April deadline, should this be the result of the negotiations.

The CDU faction initially remained unremarkable. Group leader Mario Voigt said: “What has been agreed is valid.” The left group had indicated that there was a need for discussion and so they will discuss the next steps on Thursday.