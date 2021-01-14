Corona pandemic: State elections in Thuringia postponed | Free press

In the Thuringian government crisis in March 2020, the left, SPD, Greens and the CDU reached new elections in April 2021. The corona pandemic is wiping out that schedule. Elections are now taking place later – Landtag and Bundestag together.

Erfurt (dpa) – In response to the dramatically high number of corona infections, the election of the Thuringian state parliament has been postponed until September 26.

The left, SPD, Greens and CDU agree on this, as their top politicians announced Thursday evening in Erfurt. Parliament must not be dissolved in mid-February – and thus in the middle of the pandemic – as previously planned, to allow early elections on April 25.

On September 26, the Bundestag, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state parliament and the Berlin House of Representatives will also be elected. Thuringia’s left-wing parliamentary group and party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow said this was the earliest possible time in view of the pandemic situation.

A red-red-green minority government led by Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) is currently in power in Thuringia. It depends on cooperation with the opposition CDU. The four parties had agreed on the early state elections – they hope for a clear majority in parliament. The regular elections in Thuringia would not take place until 2024.

In late January, the left, the SPD, the Greens and the CDU want to negotiate how to continue their previous stability pact. The four parties reached an agreement on the pact in the Thuringian government crisis in March 2020, after FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was also elected short-term prime minister with AfD votes.

Thuringia had the highest seven-day value of new infections per 100,000 residents nationwide with 310 on Thursdays – even ahead of Saxony. The parties were therefore concerned whether a state election in the few weeks between February and April with candidates and party conferences would be possible at all.

Unlike Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, where state parliaments are regularly elected in March, preparations in Thuringia cannot begin until the state parliament is dissolved.

