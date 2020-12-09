Corona Pandemic: Merkel Calls For Tighter Lockdown | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for the partial Christmas lockdown to be tightened in view of the further increase in corona infections and death rates.

“The number of contacts is too high. The reduction in contacts is not enough, ”said the CDU politician on Wednesday during the general debate in the Bundestag on the federal budget for 2021. Even if one excludes countries with very strong increases like Saxony, there are increases. 590 deaths per day, as reported on Wednesday, are not acceptable. “And because the numbers are the way they are, we have to do something, and the federal and state governments together.”

Merkel emphasized that the number of infections must be prevented from growing exponentially again. The goal is not to calculate in days, but in results. “Otherwise, the pandemic will slip away from us again and again.” The goal remains to get back to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

The Chancellor explicitly supported the recommendations made the day before by the scientific organization Leopoldina. Politicians would do well to “take really seriously” what the science says.

The National Science Academy Leopoldina called on Tuesday to use the holidays and the New Year for a hard lockdown. As a first step, children are no longer allowed to go to school from December 14, tasks at home are possible. From December 24 to at least January 10, 2021, public life throughout Germany should largely rest and shops, in addition to daily needs, should also close.

Merkel stressed that mulled wine stalls and waffle bakeries in some cities are inconsistent with the agreements between the federal and state governments to partially lock. And if science “begs us practically” to cut down on pre-Christmas contacts and visits to grandparents, then remember to start school holidays before December 19.

The Chancellor defended the high new debt of nearly EUR 180 billion in the budget. In this particular situation of the pandemic, the state must take special measures. “And that’s what this household expresses.”

On the other hand, FDP chairman Christian Lindner criticized the amount of the new debt as utterly excessive. It is possible to cut this in half – “without voodoo and magic tricks”. Germany must not incur more debt than absolutely necessary and must therefore remain an anchor of stability in the European Union. “We have a fiscal role model for others in Europe,” said the FDP group leader, warning, “The Corona crisis should not be the starting point for the next eurozone debt crisis.”

Lindner called for more predictability of state strategy in the Corona crisis. “The half-life of announcements, explanations and rules of conduct is getting shorter and shorter. And with that, the most important resource in this crisis is becoming increasingly scarce, namely the predictability of government action. ‘

At the start of the debate, the AfD opposed the state’s corona policy. “Even after nine months you are still poking around in the fog and you are clinging to the unsuitable wooden hammer method” Lockdown “, which causes more collateral damage than benefit in the fight against the coronavirus,” said party chairman Alice Weidel to the federal government.

Weidel attacked Merkel directly: “After 15 years of Merkel, Germany is a country that does not want to protect its borders from illegal immigration, but does impose a curfew on its citizens and sends hordes of police officers to check the use of masks on trains.”

Green leader Annalena Baerbock called for a “clear roadmap” for the fight against the pandemic and clear social priorities. ‘Going from one ministerial round to another cannot continue like this.’

Baerbock also demanded that the corona crisis and aid packages be used to change politics. “With the billions in packages, the foundation must now be laid to make it better in the future.” Before the crisis, everything was not good, for example there was a shortage of nursing staff. “Just to say, we take money in hand, and then pick up where we were before the crisis – then we haven’t learned anything. This is not a forward-looking policy. “In the health system, for example, one needs to focus more on prevention and spend billions on the economy to achieve a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The left accused the federal government of setting the wrong priorities for public spending. “Your policy, which has been driving the wedge of social divisions deeper into our society for years, and so you are continuing in this pandemic,” said Group Chairman Amira Mohamed Ali. She renewed the left’s demand for a one-time property tax for “super rich, multi-millionaires and billionaires” in the Corona crisis. In addition, there must be “decent” wages and working conditions in clinics, healthcare facilities, parcel deliverers, truck drivers and shop workers.