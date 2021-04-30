Corona pandemic and hunger hit Brazil hard | Free press

The fight against the corona virus in Brazil is far from over. In the midst of the pandemic, another problem is now returning: the lack of food.

Rio de Janeiro (AP) – In the midst of the out of control corona pandemic in Brazil, hunger has returned in full force.

116.8 million Brazilians do not have full and permanent access to food, of which 19 million are hungry, according to a study by the Brazilian Food Security Research Network (PENSSAN speech) with data from December. This affects more than 55 percent of households, an increase of 54 percent compared to 2018. In the corona pandemic, the country passed 400,000 deaths on Thursday.

“The increase reflects the economic crisis in the middle class,” PENSSAN speech nutritionist Rosana Salles told the German news agency. The figures confirm the impression of the general manager of the NGO Ação da Cidadania, Daniel de Souza, from Rio de Janeiro, where long queues arise for food distribution points. “It is striking that people who have donated before are now asking for a food donation.”

Brazil, especially the Northeast, has been ravaged by hunger time and again. However, in 2014, the United Nations took Latin America’s largest and most populous country off the starvation map for the first time. Former head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) made the fight against hunger one of his priorities. High commodity prices and newly discovered oil reserves helped him fund social programs such as “Fome Zero” (zero hunger). President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in office since 2019, has suspended the National Food Security Council in one of its first official acts.

