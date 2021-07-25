Corona numbers soar – restrictions on unvaccinated people threaten | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the rapidly increasing corona numbers, politicians think sensitive restrictions will soon be coming again – especially for those who have not been vaccinated.

“The number of new infections is rising even faster than in the previous waves. That worries me greatly,” said Chancellery Minister Helge Braun of “Bild am Sonntag”. At the same time, the calls to those who do not want to be vaccinated are getting louder. The Prime Minister now also considers mandatory vaccination conceivable – but not in the near future.

“I cannot rule out mandatory vaccination forever,” said Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) of the German news agency. “It is possible that there will be variants that make this necessary.”

Call for vaccination

CDU politician Braun urged citizens to get vaccinated. There are two arguments for this: The vaccination protects 90 percent against serious corona disease. “And: Vaccinated people will certainly have more freedom than unvaccinated people.” If the new infections continue to increase, unvaccinated people should reduce their contacts again. “This could also mean that certain offers such as restaurant, cinema and stadium visits are no longer possible, even for those who have not been vaccinated, because the residual risk is too high,” he warned.

The seven-day incidence in Germany has been rising continuously for two and a half weeks. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Sunday morning, the last time was at 13.8. For example, the health authorities reported 1387 new corona infections to the RKI within one day – a week ago the value was 1292 infections.

Number of infections continues to rise

The number of infections is currently increasing by 60 percent every week, according to Braun. If vaccination rates do not improve dramatically or if citizens’ behavior changes, there could be 100,000 new infections each day and an incidence of 850 by the time of the federal election in September. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also warned of an incidence of 800 in October. Experience shows that many citizens become more cautious and adjust their behavior as the number of infections increases.

The incidence has been the basis for many restrictions in the pandemic so far. However, there is currently debate as to whether limit values ​​should be adjusted given the increasing vaccination coverage – that is, more infections can be accepted if people become less seriously ill on average.

Malu Dreyer proposes new evaluation criteria

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) campaigned for new criteria. The incidence today says “much less about the risk of disease and the potential burden on the health system than it did six months ago,” she told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). It should be linked to the situation in the hospitals – who is admitted and who has to go to an intensive care unit. The federal government has already announced something similar. Kretschmann pointed out, however, that high numbers of infections are always risky. “The faster the virus circulates, the more often it mutates,” he said.

Braun does not think a new lockdown is necessary as long as the vaccines against the Delta variant help. A high fourth wave would impact businesses through mass quarantine. “And for those who have not been vaccinated, there will be mandatory tests and, if there are many infections, further tightening.” He believes this is legal because the state must keep the health system functioning.

Mandatory vaccination through the back door?

Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) of the Bundestag, on the other hand, criticized that this would be “the introduction of compulsory vaccination through the back door” and clearly unconstitutional. “The exercise of basic rights cannot be made permanently dependent on good behavior defined by the Chancellery as ‘correct’,” he told the Funke media group newspapers.

Braun expects problems in schools as the incidence increases. “That is why it is very clear to me: parents, teachers, carers and school bus drivers must be vaccinated. If these groups are all vaccinated, the risk to the children is smaller,” he said. In addition, masks should be worn consistently on public buses and trains and in school classes where there is insufficient space and ventilation.

Solidarity between adults and children is required

Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) urged adults to get vaccinated to protect children and adolescents. “Adult solidarity would be a very important contribution to enable regular school operation after the summer holidays,” she told Funke media group newspapers. The less the virus circulates among adults, the less it can pose a threat to younger people.

Kretschmann warned it could be “at some point we will only allow certain areas and activities for vaccinated people”. The pandemic will not be brought to its knees without vaccinations. According to the RKI, about every second person in Germany is currently fully vaccinated.

The virus could come back just as dangerously as it did last fall, Kretschmann warned. “If there are variants against which the vaccine is no longer as effective, we are immediately in a different situation.” Vaccination is therefore a civic duty for him. “Anyone who thinks responsibly should just do it.”