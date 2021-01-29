Corona mutation areas: Entry ban from Saturday | Free press

A new draft federal government regulation stipulates that airlines and train, bus or shipping companies are no longer allowed to transport people to Germany for Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil.

Berlin (dpa) – For areas of distribution of particularly dangerous variants of the corona virus, an extensive entry ban may apply from Saturday.

This is evident from a new draft regulation that the cabinet will discuss on Friday and which is available to the German news agency. There is a time limit until February 17th. Exceptions must be made for persons with right of residence and residence in Germany and for the movement of goods.

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer announced the new access rules yesterday. As things stand, they should apply to Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. These five countries have already been designated by the federal government as so-called virus variant areas.

According to the cabinet design, in which changes are still possible, airlines, but also train, bus or shipping companies are no longer allowed to transport people from the aforementioned areas to Germany from Saturday. Exceptions are made not only for freight traffic and people living in Germany, but also for transport of medical personnel, ambulance flights, transport of transplant organs and transport for urgent humanitarian reasons. Passengers in transit should also be exempt, as well as aircraft and ship crews.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the DPA that the Ministry of the Interior, together with the Ministry of Health, “has prepared and pre-approved a draft regulation”. This design is currently being finalized for further formal resolution by the Ministry of Health, which is in charge here.

