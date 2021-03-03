Corona lockdown is extended to March 28 | Free press

How now in the pandemic? In the corona talks between the heads of state and Chancellor Angela Merkel there are apparently first agreements.

Berlin (dpa) – The lockdown to combat the corona pandemic in Germany is extended until March 28.

The German news agency has learned this from various sources from the deliberations of the federal and state governments. In addition, according to this morning’s motion for a resolution, there should be plenty of gradual opening options, depending on regional corona numbers – but negotiations on this were initially pending.

In addition, the federal and state governments want to speed up the faltering vaccination campaign. From the end of March or at the latest at the beginning of April, general practitioners and specialists in many practices should also be able to vaccinate more extensively against corona than before. Again, there is no final decision yet. Until now, vaccinations have mainly been carried out in specially equipped test centers because the vaccines have to be stored separately. However, this will not always be necessary in the near future.

In addition, Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine is expected to be released shortly for all age groups. So far, the drug has only been approved for 18 to 64 year olds, as there was no study data for the elderly. However, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) wanted to change that quickly due to new data, she said.

