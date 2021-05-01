Corona: Incidence continues to decline nationwide – Saxony with the second highest value | Free press

Berlin.

Health authorities in Germany reported 18,935 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 232 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

This is evident from the figures showing the status of the RKI dashboard on 03.09. Later changes or additions to the RKI are possible. A week ago, the RKI had registered 23,392 new infections and 286 new deaths within one day on Saturday.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 residents reported within seven days within seven days nationwide on Saturday morning was 148.6 – meaning the seven-day incidence is falling for the fifth day in a row. The day before, the RKI had estimated this seven-day incidence at 153.4, a week ago at 164.4. The seven-day incidence of the Free State of Saxony was 204.1 on Saturday – only the neighboring state of Thuringia had an even higher value at 220.9. Of the federal states, only Hamburg (89.9) and Schleswig-Holstein (61.5) currently have a double-digit incidence.

The Erzgebirgskreis, now the district with the nationally highest seven-day incidence, took second place on Saturday (incidence: 336.5) in the statistics of the RKI, behind the Saale-Orla district in Thuringia (420.9). On Friday, the Erzgebirgskreis had an incidence of 354.1. The eighth highest incidence was on Saturday in the district of Middle Saxony with 294.6 – on Friday this value was still 309.1. The city of Chemnitz was in eleventh place in the national RKI statistics on Saturday. Here, the seven-day incidence increased slightly from 283.4 to 286.2 the day before. According to the RKI, the Zwickau district had an incidence value of 272.7 on Saturday (previous day: 290.8), ranking 18th in the institute’s statistics.

The RKI has counted 3,400,532 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number recovered at about 3,012,100. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,082.

The national seven-day R-value was 0.94 according to the RKI management report of Friday evening (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 94 more people. The R value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process decreases; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases. (dpa / dha)