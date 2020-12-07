Corona Impact: Is Ambulance Services Market will Propel with its Advanced Approaches in 2020

The sudden rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has enforced an optimistic impact on the global ambulance services market growth in 2020. Rising demand for ambulance services for offering emergency care services for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic is driving the growth of the market. Analysts have estimated that market will perceive continuous growth after the end of the COVID-19 disaster.

Glance at the Market Scenario Before and After COVID-19 Pandemic:

A meticulous report on the global ambulance services market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. The report discusses the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth. Before the rise of the pandemic, the market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2019 to 2026. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the growth of the market. Market experts have estimated that the market will grow at a growth rate of 1.2%, post-COVID-19 pandemic and garner $34.8 billion by 2027. The market is expected to observe growth owing to the rising demand for ambulance services during the course of the pandemic.

Current Situation of the Market during COVID-19 Crisis:

Before the arrival of COVID-19 episode, the global ambulance services market was projected to gather a revenue of $27.8 billion in 2020. However, in the current situation, i.e. in 2020, the market size has reached up to $32.1 billion. The increase in the market growth is chiefly due to growing demand for ambulance services for offering emergency transport services for COVID-19 patients. During the course of the crisis, several leading ambulance service providers and manufacturers have integrated advanced technologies and boosted their production to cope with the mounting demand for emergency care services.

As a response to COVID-19 disaster, market players are planning numerous business strategies, such as strategic agreements, technological developments, and collaborations to survive their business. For instance, in June 2020, Mahindra has announced the launch of BS-6 Supro ambulance which will be equipped with a foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, fire extinguisher provision for an oxygen cylinder, an announcement system, and internal lighting.

Post COVID-19 Scenario of the Market:

According to analysts, the global ambulance services market is not only expected to witness significant growth in 2020 and but will also continue to grow at a significant growth rate after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because numerous companies are making continuous advances and boosting the production and capacity of ambulances for offering enhanced services to COVID-19 patients. Moreover, increasing investments and rising technological innovations in the ambulance services sector are estimated to open new opportunities and drive the growth of the global ambulance services market after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Players of the Market:

Some of the major players active in the ambulance services market are DUTCH HEALTH B.V., Acadian Ambulance Service., London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Envision Healthcare, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Air Methods., BVG India Limited, America Ambulance., ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED, and Falck A/S. Additionally, the report outlines the business overview including financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis of all top players of the market.

