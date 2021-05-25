Corona hope and climate dispute: second day at the EU summit | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Rapid progress in vaccination in the European Union gives hope that the corona will soon be relaxed and travel will become easier. By the end of the month, almost every second adult in the EU should have been vaccinated at least once, EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said at the EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

The day before, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her colleagues had agreed on a new package of sanctions against Belarus. There are major differences in climate policy.

Speed ​​at vaccination and a donation of 100 million

The mood on the pandemic has improved compared to previous meetings of EU heads of state or government. This is mainly due to more vaccine. According to von der Leyen, approximately 300 million doses of corona vaccine will have been delivered in the EU by May 30, of which 245 million will have been administered. In the second quarter, from April to June, a total of 413 million cans will go to the EU countries and a further 529 million in the three following months. Von der Leyen reiterated the goal of vaccinating at least 70 percent of adults in the EU at least once against Covid-19 by the end of July.

Given the success of the vaccination, openings are now gradually possible again, the summit statement said on Tuesday. Nevertheless, vigilance is required because of the virus variants. At the same time, the summit pledged to donate at least 100 million doses of vaccine to poorer countries by the end of the year. Germany is participating with 30 million, as Merkel said earlier.

A 55 percent drop in climate protection by 2030 – but how?

The EU target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 was reached at the end of last year. So far, however, the way to get there has been largely open – and controversial. The heads of state or government spent hours on Tuesday afternoon in a fundamental debate. The European Commission should focus on this in its extensive legislative package “Fit for 55” in July. After that, the dispute between the EU countries should really start. Merkel made it clear in Brussels: “Germany has paid advances, we have tightened our national targets and want to achieve climate neutrality by 2045.” However, the federal government was condemned by a constitutional judgment to improve Germany’s climate policy.

One of the issues disputed in the EU is how hard the Eastern states have to work. They currently have to do considerably less when it comes to climate protection in traffic or the heating of buildings compared to countries such as Luxembourg or Germany. The idea is to expand emissions trading with transport and buildings. In that case, EU-wide pollution rights will also be required in the future. But that can be expensive for the consumer.

A number of questions thus remain unanswered – the draft summit statement accordingly remained vague. For example, it said that national targets must remain. This means that not every EU country has to meet the same requirements. At the same time, it stresses the need to strengthen “sectoral action at EU level”.

New package of sanctions against Belarus

After a passenger plane was forced to land in Minsk, EU states reacted unusually quickly and unanimously on Monday evening. On the very first day of the summit, they launched a comprehensive package of sanctions against the former Soviet Republic. The airspace and airports of the EU will be closed to Belarusian airlines, among others. EU airlines are no longer allowed to fly over Belarus. In addition, punitive measures are planned against other people and companies from Belarus. The EU is also unanimously demanding the release of blogger Roman Protassewitsch and his girlfriend.

However, the measures against Belarus will not enter into force immediately. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell must first submit proposals for economic sanctions and the responsible ministers must ensure that Belarusian airlines’ airspace ban is implemented.

What is the relationship between the EU and Russia?

The broken relationship between Russia and the EU was also discussed. The summit condemned “the illegal, provocative and disruptive Russian activities against the EU, its Member States and beyond”. In view of these actions, the EU continues to work in solidarity and support the Eastern partners. Borrell and the European Commission will take stock of the difficult relationship by the next summit on June 24-25.