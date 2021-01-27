«Corona has made everything worse» | Free press

Frankfurt / Munich / Berlin (dpa) – Even during the corona pandemic this Wednesday in Germany and many other countries, the victims of Nazi violent crimes will be commemorated. On January 27, 1945, Red Army soldiers liberated the German Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

Since 2005, the victims of the Holocaust have been commemorated on January 27. The focus is on remembering and rejecting hatred. But hatred has long since returned. In connection with demonstrations by opponents of the Corona measures, there were expressions and gestures of concern to Jewish organizations and associations – not only in Germany.

“Corona has made things worse, inhibitions continue to sink, attempts are being made to rewrite and downplay history,” said Pinchas Goldschmidt, chairman of the European Conference of Rabbis, the German news agency. “There is no doubt that in this climate, Jews feel increasingly insecure, no longer dare to take to the streets and isolate themselves. That is absolutely unacceptable. “

Anti-Jewish conspiracy theories boomed during the pandemic, Goldschmidt complained. “Our congregations and members feel this very clearly. Anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist hate speeches, both online and in everyday street life, are being sung more and more openly. “It’s always easy to hold Jews“ accountable for everything ”in order to divert attention from one’s own shortages – both for Corona and for an alleged vaccination conspiracy and the economic crisis.“ We urgently need healing forces in society and in politics to suppress this terrible anti-Semitism and especially to reunite society in these troubled times “, Goldschmidt demanded.

Maram Stern, vice president of the World Jewish Congress, called it “particularly disgusting” in a statement when so-called corona deniers attempted to claim for themselves a victim role equivalent to the victims of the Holocaust. ‘I don’t know what could be more shameful than attacking the history of suffering in the face of the very old survivors of Auschwitz, Majdanek and thousands of other concentration camps and ghettos. It is the epitome of lack of empathy, delusion and cynicism. “

You shouldn’t just look at this happening. There always had to be two answers, one state and one from civil society. Regulatory authorities and police have been too passive and disinterested for too long, Stern criticized. He called for control of the AfD by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and for an investigation into a party ban.

Rüdiger Mahlo, representative of the Claims Conference in Germany, also stressed that anti-Semitic, holocaust-putting actions should be consistently pursued. The organization represents the claims of Holocaust survivors. Survivors should experience “how Holocaust denial and distortion and anti-Semitic failures are spreading more and more in the aftermath of the pandemic,” Mahlo told the German news agency.

“Teens see themselves in the role of Anne Frank because of the restrictions during the pandemic; Pop singers compare the pandemic conditions with the conditions in the concentration camps. The specter of anti-Semitism is once again blaming the Jews for the pandemic. All this emphasizes and scares the survivors, ”says Mahlo.

In addition, the Shoah survivors are particularly vulnerable in the global health crisis because of their age and their physical and psychological state, Mahlo said. With the approval of the Federal Treasury Department, the Claims Conference was able to reallocate resources and establish a special fund. This money should be used to tackle the problems of elderly survivors worldwide. “The loneliness and fears caused by social detachment and isolation can only be absorbed to a limited extent,” admitted Mahlo.

For Roman Jeltsch, the deputy head of the Response counseling center for those affected by anti-Semitic, right-wing and racist violence, the movement of the so-called corona deniers from the esoteric scene to conservative alternatives and from anti-vaccinations to conspiracy ideologists “houses” a dangerous potential for radicalization “. For people already dealing with racism or anti-Semitism, this is particularly threatening. “After all, we know that right-wing hitmen like those from Halle and Hanau also networked online and their actions were confirmed based on deadly ideologies and they felt encouraged to do what they did.”