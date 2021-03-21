Corona “emergency brakes” in sight – Easter break in the state? Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Under the pressure of increasingly higher infection rates, stricter corona restrictions will be introduced until Easter. Before further consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime minister on Monday, politicians and medical professionals warned that the situation would worsen.

Shortly after the initial opening steps, the “emergency brake” agreed by federal and state governments is increasingly coming into the picture – in other words, the withdrawal of the relaxation if too many people in the regions become infected. But also the options for an Easter holiday in any case in the home state and the course at the schools are discussed.

The situation has changed dramatically since the last state round in early March. At the time, it was mainly a step-by-step plan for possible relaxation – but not as a one-way street. A mechanism was also put in place to return to the restrictions: the ’emergency brake’ must therefore be withdrawn if the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants rises above the threshold of 100 within seven days in a region or in a country on three consecutive days. .

THE SITUATION: The high level of dynamism was evident over the weekend. Nationally, the seven-day incidence according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) was 103.9 on Sunday. On Saturday this value was 99.9 and on Friday 95.6. Ten of the 16 countries are now 100 or higher. However, there are still significant regional differences – from 60 in Schleswig-Holstein to 208 in Thuringia. The head of the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Association, Susanne Johna, warned Saturday in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “It was irresponsible to let go of the third wave and the spread of the mutants in this way.” The clinics are now threatened with “the third extreme situation in a year”.

THE EMERGENCY BRAKE: The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, said that with the emergency brake there is already an instrument that works. “It must be applied consistently and consistently throughout Germany,” said the CSU head of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Merkel has also stated that it is not possible without the emergency brake. However, according to a survey, a majority of Germans are against tightening the lockdown. Only 30 percent were in favor of a renewed extension of contact restrictions, the YouGov Institute survey on behalf of the German news agency found. By contrast, 23 percent are in favor of maintaining the current measures, which will initially apply until March 28, and 22 percent are even in favor of relaxation. 15 percent are in favor of ending all restrictions.

THE EASTER HOLIDAY: The Easter holiday starts at the end of March / beginning of April. Should a change of scenery be possible, at least in the area, the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU) told “Welt am Sonntag” that “self-sustaining holidays could be possible for regional children – that is, within the borders of Saxony-Anhalt, for example in the Harz Mountains. ”His colleague Malu Dreyer (SPD) from Rhineland-Palatinate spoke about the fact that people“ can walk with us and stop in a garden restaurant instead of flying to Mallorca and partying in Ballermann ”. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) warned of a big wave of travel, but told the Bild am Sonntag that it would be possible in a country that holiday apartments could be used.

DIE MESSLATTE: The municipalities also called for more reliable planning, for example for tests, and a broader database in addition to the number of infections, with a view to acceptance. “We need to introduce a new corona indicator in Germany,” city council president Burkhard Jung (SPD) told Funke media group newspapers (Sunday). For example, the vaccination quota and the burden on intensive care units must be taken into account. The board of directors of the Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, told the DPA, “A mandatory vaccination rate of 85 percent for those over 80 and 70 percent for those over 70 is required.” These people are most threatened by the virus.

THE VACCINATIONS: To speed up vaccinations, GPs should also participate routinely after Easter, initially with small amounts of about 20 doses per week and exercise. One million doses per week should initially be for the doctors, but 2.25 million for the regional vaccination centers in the countries. “Now the federal states are also required to deliver and vaccinate 2.25 million doses of vaccine per week,” said Andreas Gassen, head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KBV). An increase in practices should come by 3.2 million doses in the week of April 26. Then for the first time they would get more vaccine than the vaccination centers. Next Monday, the states must cancel if they do not want to include the practices.

THE SCHOOLS: Corona infections in daycare centers and schools are sparking new discussions. Merkel had recently made it clear that this was a country issue. According to the will of the ministers of education, schools should remain open as long as possible, but there is sometimes a dispute about this. Heinz-Peter Meidinger, chairman of the teachers’ association, told “Bild am Sonntag”: “There is only one way to make schools a reasonably safe place in a third wave: by vaccinating the teachers and at the same time providing a quick test for everyone. Twice a week Teacher and student. “But there it is.

THE TEST BALLOONS: In the midst of the crisis, there are also attempts to get closer to more normalcy in everyday life. In football, the game in the third division between Hansa Rostock and Halleschen FC saw 777 spectators in the stadium on Saturday. Rostock has very low incidence rates. In the capital, the Berliner Philharmoniker played to a large audience for the first time in months. The concert on Saturday evening is part of a pilot project. About 1000 spectators were admitted, who had to be tested beforehand. The tickets were sold within three minutes, it was said.