Corona effect: Germany still achieves 2020 climate target | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Germany has yet to meet its 2020 climate targets – mainly as a result of the corona pandemic.

Last year, 70 million tons less greenhouse gases were released than in 2019, according to data published by the Federal Environment Agency on Tuesday. That means a minus of 8.7 percent. Compared to 1990, emissions in Germany have fallen by 40.8 percent. This slightly exceeded the target of 40 percent. But there are still major construction sites.

Last year’s greenhouse gas reduction was the largest annual decrease since 1990. In total, Germany emitted nearly 739 million tons of greenhouse gases last year. According to the UBA, more than a third of the decrease can be attributed to the consequences of the pandemic. Due to the widespread spring lockdown, factories sometimes stopped production. Contact restrictions also meant fewer trips by car or plane throughout the year.

Climate policy instruments are starting to take effect, particularly the expansion of renewables and CO2 pricing, UBA chairman Dirk Messner said in Berlin. Without the corona lockdowns with restrictions on production and mobility, Germany would have missed its 2020 climate target: “That means emissions will rise again when the economy takes off.”

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) said Germany met its climate target last year, there is no reason to rest. The planned expansion rate for wind and solar energy should be doubled in this decade.

But now there is only one minister left: Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), who is also responsible for the construction department. The Climate Protection Act provides for permitted annual quantities for individual sectors such as the energy industry and transport. These quantities were not reached in all sectors – only in the construction sector. The target was just missed by nearly two million tons. According to the Federal Environment Agency, household emissions have increased slightly.

A mechanism provided for by law is now in effect: first, a board of experts on climate issues will review emissions data in mid-April. After submitting this assessment, Seehofer must submit an immediate program within three months to ensure compliance with emission levels for subsequent years.

The energy sector performed best in the sectors. There are several reasons for this. On the one hand, the reform of the European emissions trading system led to higher CO2 prices. As a result, the operation of coal-fired power stations was often more expensive than that of gas-fired power stations, which emit less CO2. In addition, there was the corona-related decline in electricity consumption and the expansion of renewable energy sources. The start of the coal phase-out at the end of 2020 with the first shutdown of lignite and coal-fired power plants will only have a significant impact this year.

Contrary to what was long expected, Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) does not have to add anything. However, the transport sector remains one of the largest construction sites in climate protection policy. “We will be looking very closely at how big the corona effect was due to more work in the home office and whether the trend will stabilize in the long term,” explains Scheuer. Nothing has changed in terms of the need for ambitious climate protection measures.

But there are many conflicts, especially in the transport sector. The SPD wants a general speed limit on motorways, Scheuer does not. The CSU politician wants to focus more on alternative fuels from renewable energy sources. Many jobs still depend on the combustion engine, especially with suppliers. Messner, on the other hand, made it clear that the production of alternative fuels is very energy-intensive – the best variant is the expansion of electromobility.

The car industry again pointed to high investments in, for example, new drives. The trend in newly registered car models is clearly in the direction of economical consumption with correspondingly low CO2 emissions. However, according to the chairman of the trade association VDA, Hildegard Müller, ‘openness of technology’ is necessary. E-fuels make an important contribution to the climate protection strategy, but more political determination and support is needed.

That was mainly aimed at Schulze. It is also open in the coalition how exactly more green electricity should be generated from wind and sun. The coalition actually wants to deliver a concept in the first quarter against the background of tightened EU climate goals. The first priority for the Union is to relieve the economy and consumers of high electricity prices. Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) wants to get rid of the billions in the EEG-surcharge that electricity customers pay in the medium term – but the question is where the money will come from.

Environmental experts see no reason to give everything for climate protection. Greenpeace climate expert Lisa Göldner said the corona-related success is in danger of disappearing in the short term once the virus is defeated. The director of the Agora Energiewende think tank, Patrick Graichen, said that for the years 2021/22/23 it was to be feared that greenhouse gas emissions would rise again. The reasons are “Corona catch-up” and the lack of expansion of wind and solar systems: “We urgently need an immediate climate program to avert the risk of rising emissions.”