Corona easing: further school openings planned | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal states have announced further school openings. The changing or face-to-face lessons that have started in primary schools are extended and intensified to other years.

That was decided by the ministers of education in the conference of ministers of education after a statement on Tuesday. It must be opened “if the contamination situation still permits”. Dates are not mentioned in the decision. The federal states have already taken different approaches to partially open schools. Now it was emphatically stated that there should be regional deviations.

A preliminary draft resolution for the deliberations between the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel this Wednesday also stipulates “that school and childcare staff as well as all pupils are offered free quick tests including a certificate of the test result received per week of attendance. At least one or two such tests should be offered per week. During these tests, trained personnel take cotton swabs deep into the nose and throat. The informational value of a negative result is only a few hours high.

On February 22, primary schools were reopened in ten countries – for alternate operations with half-classes alternately attending school, or full ministry with fixed groups, sometimes with masking requirements, even in classes. In some countries, parents were released to send their children. “The opening of the primary schools has generally been successful,” said the chairman of the KMK and the Minister of Brandenburg Britta Ernst (SPD).

Distance learning continues to apply to older students and young people, except for graduating classes.

The education ministers now quote the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with the statement that school children played no greater role as ‘motor’ in the pandemic. In fact, the RKI found in a study that “school students do not typically play a greater role as” motor “, but frequency is closely related to incidence in the general population”.

The RKI had been investigating for some time. There were outbreaks in schools. Half of the outbreaks in schools were limited to the affected year or class. The risk of being involved in an outbreak was lowest in all 6 to 20 year olds among children up to 10 years old. According to a study cited by the RKI, the risk of illness is higher in secondary schools than in schools with younger people. According to the RKI investigations, outbreaks are mainly caused by teachers. This is the presumed primary case in about half of outbreaks in 6-10 year olds.

The KMK is calling for nationwide testing opportunities by the federal government to be funded for staff working in schools – but only “prospectively” for school children. However, the preliminary draft for the Bund-Länder-Round next Wednesday stipulates that the tests will be provided by the Länder.

The Association of Pediatricians had rejected nationwide tests in schools and daycare centers. He justified this by claiming that too many false negative and false positive results are to be expected. But they say all adults who come into contact with the children should be tested. During the first approved self-tests, cotton swabs should be inserted into the nose – but not as deep as in the rapid tests to be performed by trained personnel. Self-tests are expected to go on sale next week.

Ministers of education are also putting pressure on educators to vaccinate. According to primary school teachers and educators, all school staff should be vaccinated as a matter of priority. The Standing Vaccination Commission had generally rejected priority vaccinations for teachers. Otherwise, people with cancer and other diseases, for example, will have a chance later – teachers with diseases may already have priority.

The federal states voted in favor of a funding program to compensate for pandemic-related learning disadvantages.