Corona: Doctors fear catching-up effect of other diseases | free press

Experts warn: If vaccine readiness does not increase, a fourth wave can be expected in the autumn. However, fewer patients are expected in the intensive care unit. Doctors also see another problem.

Berlin (dpa) – Intensive care doctors expect fewer patients in intensive care in a new corona wave than in the most recent peak.

“I am sure that the number of patients in intensive care units and in hospitals will not be as high in a fourth wave as in the third wave,” said Stefan Kluge, board member of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), the editorial network Germany (RND).

At the same time, he said, “It’s not over yet.” The virus in its delta variant is much more contagious than a year ago. “That is why not all rules, such as wearing a mouth cap in supermarkets, should now be withdrawn.”

The chief of clinical epidemiology at the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, Berit Lange, pointed to another danger. “An additional fear is that other diseases will catch up,” she said. “There are reports from Great Britain and the Netherlands that especially more young children than in other years are infected with RSV, the respiratory syncytial virus.” If there were also more and more corona and flu infections, the health system could become overloaded again. The respiratory syncytial virus causes respiratory diseases, especially in young children.